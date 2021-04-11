F1 car in the post: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc receives 2019 race-winning challenger at home in Monaco

Charles Leclerc received a special delivery from his Ferrari team in the 'post' at his home in Monaco - the F1 car he claimed his two race wins in.

The 23-year-old posted the images on Instagram of the SF90's arrival at his home, dispatched from his team in the three-week break in races at the start of the new season.

The SF90 was the Ferrari that Leclerc made his outstanding debut in for the team in 2019.

Outscoring four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel over the season at the first attempt, Leclerc claimed seven pole positions and during that summer won on consecutive weekends at Spa and Monza, Ferrari's home race.

That stunning early form earned him a new contract to the end of 2024 and effectively saw him usurp Vettel as the Scuderia's lead driver, with the German not offered a contract renewal for this year and since replaced by Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari have found the going significantly tougher since 2019, with no victories since three overall that season, but have showed early signs of improvement with their latest car. Leclerc qualified fourth and finished sixth in the Bahrain season-opener two weeks ago, with Sainz eighth on his debut.

The Italian marque now head into their first of two home races this year as F1 next weekend returns to Imola for the second time in the space of five months at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

2021's second round is live only on Sky Sports F1, with the race starting at 2pm next Sunday (April 18).