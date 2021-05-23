Charles Leclerc suffers huge Monaco GP heartache as gearbox problem forces DNF before race

1:02 Ferrari confirms Charles Leclerc will not start the Monaco GP due to gearbox issues. Max Verstappen will now be the lead driver from the start, ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz Ferrari confirms Charles Leclerc will not start the Monaco GP due to gearbox issues. Max Verstappen will now be the lead driver from the start, ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz

Charles Leclerc suffered fresh home heartbreak ahead of the Monaco GP as lingering gearbox problems from his qualifying crash dropped him out of the race before the start.

The Ferrari driver had been due to start on pole position for the first time since 2019 but was forced out with half an hour to go after reporting problems with the gearbox on his lap to the grid.

Ferrari had given the unit the all-clear after checks on both Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"Charles will not start the race due to an issue with the left driveshaft which is impossible to fix in time for the start of the race," tweeted Ferrari.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen inherited first place on the grid, with Valtteri Bottas into second and Lewis Hamilton shuffled up to sixth.

Having retired from his first two appearances at his home race race in 2018-19, Leclerc is still yet to register a finish in the Principality.

