Mercedes explain cause of George Russell tyre blunder as F1 champions fined

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has explained how a "radio failure" in the team's garage triggered the uncharacteristic confusion in the F1 world champions' pit box and started a chain of events that cost a luckless George Russell a victory and earned the team a fine.

Mercedes appeared set for another one-two in their dominant season on Sunday, but this time with the remarkable headline of the 22-year-old Russell winning his maiden grand prix just four days after being called up to sub for Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time champion tested positive for coronavirus.

The Briton was leading Valtteri Bottas by five seconds, with the next car - Sergio Perez, the eventual race winner - 42 seconds off the lead - when the Safety Car was called on lap 61 after Jack Aitken, subbing for Russell at Williams, spun and lost his front wing down the main straight.

Taking the option of a so-called 'free' stop due to their large lead, Mercedes pitted both their cars on precautionary grounds for new tyres - but the moved backfired spectacularly when Bottas' front tyres were incorrectly, and illegally, fitted to Russell's car.

Mercedes were fined €20,000 by stewards after the race as a result, although Russell kept his three points for his eventual ninth-place finish and fastest lap. A later puncture had dropped the Englishman down the order again just as he had recovered to second place and was chasing down Perez for the win once more.

Explaining the pit-box confusion, Wolff told Sky Sports F1: "One of the tyre crews didn't hear the call.

"We had a radio failure in the garage and when the car came in they didn't know that we had to change the tyres, or the wrong tyres, and this is why we exited with the wrong set of tyres."

Leaving the pits with a set of Bottas' front tyres, Russell had to pit again so the team could rectify the error a lap later and dropped to fifth place.

"Technical failures happen, that wasn't any human error," added Wolff.

"We need to find out, we've checked it now, we've seen it's not functioning but we don't know why. These things happen. We need to learn from it."

Wolff also defended the decision to pit both their cars in the first place.

"It was safety stop," said the Austrian.

"We were fine on the hard [tyre], we could have stayed out, but we had the gap and then you do these things. You can question that, but I think it's absolutely the right call."

