Sakhir GP: Sergio Perez wins astonishing race after George Russell heartache

1:33 Watch the confusion in the Mercedes pit box in tyre changes for George Russell and Valtteri Bottas which went horribly wrong. Watch the confusion in the Mercedes pit box in tyre changes for George Russell and Valtteri Bottas which went horribly wrong.

Sergio Perez claimed the first Grand Prix win of his career for Racing Point at the 190th attempt in an astonishing Sakhir GP as a Mercedes tyre mix-up and then puncture cost George Russell a fairy-tale victory of his own in Bahrain.

Capping an astonishing week in Formula 1 since last Sunday's first race at Sakhir, Russell appeared to be heading for a remarkable victory as stand in for Lewis Hamilton as he led Valtteri Bottas commandingly heading into the race's final third after taking the lead at the race start.

But the appearance of a Safety Car pushed Mercedes into an extra pit stop for both cars on safety grounds to protect their lead - and it triggered an astonishing sequence of events that, ultimately, led to an agonising race-losing result for Russell.

He ended up finishing ninth.

Bottas' tyres were first incorrectly fitted to Russell's car, with the Finn then delayed behind as the mix-up ensued, and they returned in fifth and fourth positions respectively. Mercedes team boss later described it as a "colossal" error from F1's dominant world champion team.

Russell was forced to pit again on the following lap to change to the correct tyres.

The Englishman was in fifth place when racing resumed but still seemed capable of hunting down Perez, who had miraculously worked his way back up the order to an inherited lead having ended the opening lap in last place after a three-car incident at Turn Four which saw Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen crash out.

Overtaking Bottas, who was still on the same tyres as before Mercedes' fumbled stops, and then Stroll and Ocon in quick succession, Russell was 3s behind Perez but then sustained a rear puncture and had to pick again.

Russell finished ninth for his maiden F1 points, but it was scant consolation for what probably should have been. He is also under investigation for Mercedes' fitting of incorrect tyres on his car.

Esteban Ocon finished second for Renault with Lance Stroll third in the second Racing Point. Carlos Sainz was fourth for McLaren having briefly run second ahead of Bottas in the race's early stages after the lap-one Safety Car.

More to follow...

Sakhir GP result: Top 10

1. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

2. Esteban Ocon, Renault

3. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

4. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

5. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

6. Alexander Albon, Red Bull

7. Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

8. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

9. George Russell, Mercedes

10. Lando Norris, McLaren