Romain Grosjean will not return for final Haas race in F1 at Abu Dhabi GP

Romain Grosjean has confirmed with "great sadness" that will not return for what was scheduled to be his final race for Haas in next week's season-ending Abu Dhabi GP due to the injuries sustained in last week's fiery accident at the Bahrain GP.

Describing the move as "one of the hardest decisions of my life" having hoped to sign off from what would also have been his final race in F1 with a return to action, Grosjean said it was "better I don't take the risk to race in Abu Dhabi" as it was the "best one for my future".

Grosjean is returning to his home in Switzerland to continue to receive treatment to the burns on his hands.

"It is with great sadness that I will not be able to do my final race in Abu Dhabi and be with the team there," said the Frenchman, who also posted a video message on social media.

"We've tried as much as we could with the doctor to recover and to repair my hand, but the risk of racing is too big for my recovery and my health. So, the decision was made that I'm not going to race. It's one of the hardest decisions of my life, but it's obviously one of the wisest. I will miss the team, but I will be supporting them as ever."

In a move announced in October, Grosjean and team-mate Kevin Magnussen are both being released by the team at the end of this season. Rookies Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin are replacing them.

Team boss Guenther Steiner said: "I'm naturally very sorry that Romain will miss what was going to be his final race with Haas F1 Team.

"But we are all in agreement that he has to take the best course of action regarding his treatment and recovery from last Sunday's incident.

"Romain has shown exceptional bravery and amazing spirit over the last few days - we know how badly he wanted to be able to return to the cockpit of the VF-20 in Abu Dhabi. And we all would have loved him to have been there too."

Beyond his Formula 1 career, which first began briefly in 2009 and then interrupted since 2012 and has featured 10 podium finishes, Grosjean has been recently spoken about interest in the World Endurance Championship and IndyCar.