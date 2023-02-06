Alex Albon and Max Verstappen voice F1 concern about the FIA's clampdown on political statements

Alex Albon says Formula 1 drivers are "confused" and "concerned" about the FIA's clampdown on political statements this season.

In a rule change for 2023, all drivers have been banned from making "political, religious and personal statements" without prior approval from the sport's governing body.

The move has already been criticised by many drivers, including Albon when speaking at the launch of Williams' new livery on Monday.

"I think more than anything it's a bit of confusion," the British-Thai driver told Sky Sports News.

"Last year we were focused on the We Race As One initiative and I think we were doing a good job addressing certain issues around the world. We're using our profiles in the right way.

"We were maybe going to some circuits that were slightly controversial, but we were handling it by addressing topics in these places that we felt needed awareness.

"It seems like we've slightly gone back on that now. There is most probably a different view between the drivers, FIA - but even also F1. We need to understand and have a talk about it."

Albon added to the written media that drivers needed "clarity" and that "we are all concerned".

His comments follow those from world champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen said at Red Bull's launch he wasn't "outspoken" but nonetheless said the clampdown was unnecessary as drivers "should be allowed to speak".

"Everyone's different so people are more outspoken than others," said Verstappen. "I'm normally not that outspoken - first of all it's tough as a racing driver to be fully committed to that in terms of going into everything and making sure you know the facts.

"But I don't think [the rule] is necessary, because in a way you are making sure people are not allowed to speak and I think we should be allowed. It was probably a bit unnecessary."

