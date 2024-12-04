Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari need to rebuild seven-time world champion's qualifying confidence, says Karun Chandhok

Ferrari should use the Formula 1 off-season to "rebuild" Lewis Hamilton's confidence in his qualifying ability, according to Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.

Hamilton has struggled over one lap this season, being outqualified by Mercedes team-mate George Russell 23-6 across both grand prix and Sprint sessions this season, but the pair have appeared closely matched in terms of race pace.

This weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports, will be the last of Hamilton's historic 12-year stint with Mercedes before his blockbuster move to Ferrari next season.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Chandhok expressed doubt over whether Hamilton will be able to match the speed of his new team-mate Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

"Personally, I think it's going to be a problem in 2025 unless he can rediscover his qualifying form," Chandhok said. "I don't know whether (Ferrari chairman) John Elkann and (Ferrari team principal) Fred Vasseur are worried, but if I was Lewis, I would be worried.

"If you're two tenths off, it can be four or five places. We've seen this year with George, he's often been a little bit off and then he's three, four places.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton was frustrated with his car and performance during his penultimate Grand Prix with Mercedes

"He had an outstanding race (in Las Vegas) and Fred Vasseur quickly pointed that out. But in qualifying, he still made two mistakes. And it was George who got pole.

"If Lewis hadn't made those mistakes, he would have won that race. I think he had amazing race pace. So, there's no doubt about it, on a Sunday, the magic is still there.

"We saw it at Silverstone, we've seen it in places like Barcelona as well, where it's sort of been under the radar. The magic is still there on a Sunday, but his qualifying form is a real worry."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton apologises for the false start and pit lane incident but says the he and the Mercedes car 'don't get along' after a 12th place finish in Qatar

Hamilton has claimed a record 104 pole positions during his F1 career, but the seven-time world champion has only started from the front of the grid on one occasion across the last three seasons, at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Aside from three days of pre-season testing in February, Hamilton's only chances to drive a Ferrari before his debut campaign with the Italian will come in limited sessions in which teams are able to run their previous cars.

Chandhok believes Ferrari should believe any running Hamilton does before the 2025 season begins should be largely focused on qualifying performance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton pleads with Peter Bonnington to 'retire the car' after receiving a drive-through penalty.

"Whether they use the old car testing that they're going to do with a 2022 or 2023 car to just go out there and give him loads of new tyre qualifying runs to try to just build his confidence back up, I don't know," Chandhok added.

"He seems extraordinarily low on confidence when it comes to qualifying, which again is bizarre to see, but it's true.

"Ferrari need to be proactive, I think, in terms of rebuilding his confidence before the season in Melbourne."

Wolff thanks Hamilton ahead of Abu Dhabi 'celebration'

Ahead of Hamilton's Mercedes farewell, Silver Arrows team principal Toto Wolff has insisted the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be "a celebration" of everything driver and team have achieved together.

"After 12 incredible years, we get ready to write the final chapter in our racing story with Lewis this weekend," Wolff said in Mercedes' official event preview.

"It has been quite a journey. When we first started working together in 2013, we couldn't have imagined what was to come. Six Drivers' World Championships. Eight Constructors' titles. 84 wins. 78 pole positions. 153 podium finishes. The most successful driver and team partnership in F1 history. Many highs that we have enjoyed. Some crushing lows that we've overcome together.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Our relationship has meant so much more than just numbers and statistics, though. It is a legacy that transcends our sport, with a lasting impact beyond the racetrack. One that has strived to increase diversity in our sport. To fight for inclusion. Lewis has been the catalyst for so much of this and we have been honoured and proud to work hand-in-hand with him. That work won't stop at the end of this year. But it began because of the impetus led by Lewis.

"This weekend is a celebration. A celebration of everything that we have accomplished together. Lewis' association with Mercedes goes back 26 years. Every lap of his career so far has been powered by the three-pointed star."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of his final race for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi, take a look back at his debut race with the Silver Arrows at the 2013 Australian Grand Prix

Wolff confirmed that a farewell tour of sorts for Hamilton will include stops at the team's title sponsor Petronas' headquarters in Malaysia, along with Mercedes' factories in Germany and the United Kingdom.

"We will honour this unparalleled story in Abu Dhabi and across the following week as we visit Kuala Lumpur, Stuttgart, then finally Brixworth and Brackley," Wolff said. "And honour it knowing that, whilst this phase of our relationship is coming to an end, Lewis will always be a part of our family.

"For now, though, our full focus is on the race weekend. There is no better way to mark the end of our time together than with a strong performance on the track. The entire team is focused on adding one more highlight to the reel.

"We also want to end the season on the front foot. That will help us carry momentum into the winter and onwards as we open the next chapter in our story in 2025. With George as the senior driver and Kimi as an exciting rookie talent, our future is bright. But let's end this present chapter in the right way. Thank you, Lewis: for one final time, let's do this."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former F1 World Champion Jenson Button has urged Lewis Hamilton to reflects on comments he made about the speed of his driving urging him to reflect on the fact he is not 'slow'

Sky Sports F1's live Abu Dhabi GP schedule

Thursday December 5

11am: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday December 6

5.45am: F1 Academy Practice

7am: F2 Practice

9am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice One (session starts at 9.30am)*

10.55am: F2 Qualifying

12.45pm: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two (session starts at 1pm)*

2.30pm: F1 Academy Qualifying*

3.15pm: The F1 Show*

Saturday December 7

8.10am: F1 Academy Race One

10.15am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)

12.10pm: F2 Sprint Race

1.15pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: ABU DHABI GP QUALIFYING*

4pm: F1 Academy: Race Two

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday December 8

7.10am: F1 Academy Race Three

9.20am: F2 Feature Race

11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Abu Dhabi GP build-up

1pm: The ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Watch the final race of the 2024 Formula 1 season - the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - live this coming week on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's race at 1pm. Get Sky Sports F1 or stream with NOW