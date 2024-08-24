Dutch GP: Williams' Alex Albon disqualified from Qualifying after car fails technical checks

Williams driver Alex Albon has been disqualified from Qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix after his floor body failed technical checks.

Albon had qualified eighth at Zandvoort on Saturday but will now start at the back of the grid with team-mate Logan Sargeant, who did not compete in Qualifying due to a heavy crash in final practice.

Williams brought upgrades to this weekend's F1 event in the Netherlands and it is possible these developments are the reason the car does not comply with the regulations.

The stewards said: "The team did not dispute the calibration of the FIA measuring system and the measurement of the car, but stated that their own measurements have produced different results.

"The Stewards determine that the result of the measurement conducted with the FIA system in Parc Ferme is the relevant one and the due process prescribed by the regulations has been followed. Therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement is applied."

Albon's disqualification comes after Williams team-mate Sargeant crashed into the barrier at Turn Four during final practice on Saturday morning after spinning off the wet grass.

The American - who will be replaced at Williams from 2025 onwards by Carlos Sainz - escaped unharmed after his car caught fire but his team were unable to get the vehicle ready in time for Qualifying.

McLaren's Lando Norris snatched pole from world championship leader Max Verstappen, with Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri taking third, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, we look back at Max Verstappen's three consecutive wins around Zandvoort

