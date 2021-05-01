Portuguese GP: Valtteri Bottas upstages Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for Portimao pole position

Valtteri Bottas delivered a crucial bounce-back pole position after a tough start to his season as he outpaced championship front-runners Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in Portuguese GP qualifying.

Making Hamilton wait for his 100th pole for at least seven more days to Spain, Bottas came to the fore at the start of Q3 after his Mercedes team-mate had dominated Q2 and his first attempt of 1:18.348, a scant 0.007s quicker than the sister car, ultimately secured pole.

The Finn has made his worst start to a campaign at Mercedes and crashed out of the last race at Imola after a collision with Williams' George Russell, so a 17th career pole should act as a timely fillip.

Bottas will head an all-Mercedes front row for the first time this season after Max Verstappen's session ended in a frustrating third place for the Red Bull man.

0:40 Max Verstappen has his lap time deleted for going wide on turn four during Qualifying in Portmao. Max Verstappen has his lap time deleted for going wide on turn four during Qualifying in Portmao.

The Dutchman's first time of Q3 was deleted for track limits - an effort of 1:18.209 that had it counted would have been good enough for pole - and his second was 0.398s off the pace after a problematic final sector.

This was despite Red Bull running their cars on the theoretically faster soft tyres in the final section, while Mercedes stuck with the medium compound that had seen Hamilton set the quickest overall time of qualifying - 1:17.968 - in Q2.

A subdued Red Bull had trailed their rivals by a large 0.682s margin on the same tyres in that second stage and will start on that tyre for the first stint of Sunday's race, along with the Mercedes' and Ferraris.

Sergio Perez took fourth in the second Red Bull, recovering from a spin into the gravel in Q1, to ensure the championship challengers at least start directly behind their world championship-leading rivals.

1:03 Watch as Red Bull's Sergio Perez finds the gravel during Q1 in qualifying at the Portuguese GP. Watch as Red Bull's Sergio Perez finds the gravel during Q1 in qualifying at the Portuguese GP.

Best of the rest was the impressive Carlos Sainz, who outqualified new team-mate Charles Leclerc (eighth) for the first time in his third outing for Ferrari.

Esteban Ocon was a fine sixth for Alpine on a much-improved weekend for the former Renault team, but team-mate Fernando Alonso's own practice promise disappeared and he missed out in Q2 again in 13th.

Lando Norris was seventh in the lead McLaren on a day team-mate Daniel Ricciardo suffered big disappointment, surprisingly knocked out in Q1 down in 16th.

But there was - finally - some Saturday joy for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel whose long wait for a Q3 return finally ended with his best result for Aston Martin so far. Vettel's previous top-10 appearance was at last August's British GP for Ferrari, 16 races ago.

More to follow...

Portuguese GP Qualifying Result

1) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

6) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

7) Lando Norris, McLaren

8) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

9) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

10) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Knocked out in Q2

11) George Russell, Williams

12) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

13) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

14) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

15) Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

Knocked out in Q1

16) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

17) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

18) Nicholas Latifi, Williams

19) Mick Schumacher, Haas

20) Nikita Mazepin, Haas