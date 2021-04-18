Emilia Romagna GP: Max Verstappen wins dramatic race with Lewis Hamilton recovering to second after error

2:29 George Russell and Valtteri Bottas have a huge coming together which brought out the safety car and left both cars out of the race George Russell and Valtteri Bottas have a huge coming together which brought out the safety car and left both cars out of the race

Max Verstappen claimed an impressive victory in an extraordinarily dramatic Emilia Romagna GP in which Lewis Hamilton recovered to second after a rare mistake while chasing the Red Bull, and Valtteri Bottas and George Russell were involved in a huge collision.

On a chaotic and dramatic afternoon which began in challenging mixed weather conditions, Verstappen claimed the lead at the start from third on the grid when he overtook Hamilton as the two title rivals made contact into Turn Two.

Verstappen came under pressure from his Mercedes rival around the pit stops, but Hamilton blew his opportunity for the victory when he slithered into the gravel while lapping Williams' George Russell, dropping down the order.

1:26 Lewis Hamilton slides off into the gravel while running second and hits the barrier but manages to reverse and continue with his race Lewis Hamilton slides off into the gravel while running second and hits the barrier but manages to reverse and continue with his race

Russell was soon then involved in a nasty-looking collision with the other Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas which put both drivers out of the race and saw the race red-flagged due to the scattered cars and debris.

The drivers blamed each other for the crash, which is being investigated by the stewards after the race.

Hamilton had pitted for a new front wing and dropped into ninth place, a lap down.

However, with lapped runners able to rejoin the lead lap for the restart, the seven-time champion drove stirringly and error-free from there with a succession of passing moves and took second place from McLaren's impressive Lando Norris with two laps to go.

"On my side it was not the greatest day, it's the first time I've made a mistake in a long time. But I'm grateful I was able to bring the car home today," said Hamilton, who claimed the fastest lap bonus to stay one point ahead of Verstappen in the championship after two rounds.

But Norris, so dejected after a track-limits error in qualifying had left him seventh, still claimed the final podium place ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for just the British youngster's second top-three finish in F1.

2:15 Take a closer look at the race start as Lewis Hamilton dropped down to second behind Max Verstappen Take a closer look at the race start as Lewis Hamilton dropped down to second behind Max Verstappen

Leclerc headed Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz in fourth and fifth respectively, with Daniel Ricciardo sixth in the second McLaren and Lance Stroll seventh for Aston Martin.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez had a race to forget from the first front-row start of his career, finishing 12th. Overtaken by both Verstappen and Leclerc at the start, he picked up a 10-second penalty for overtaking under the early Safety Car for a crash for Nicholas Latifi and then spun when back in fourth at the restart.

Emilia Romagna GP Top 10 finishers

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Lando Norris, McLaren

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

6. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

7. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

8. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

9. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

10. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Verstappen vs Hamilton: Round two to Max and Red Bull

Few seasons, if any, have begun quite as dramatically as F1 2021.

If the Bahrain season-opener had been gripping due to the Hamilton-Verstappen head-to-head fight for victory, Imola was simply astonishing and unpredictable from start to finish

Rain showers in the 45 minutes before the race start threw a curveball into proceedings, particularly as some of the 3.1-mile track was wet and treacherous, and other parts dry. Drivers struggled on their laps to the grid, with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso hitting the barriers and requiring repairs.

Verstappen started behind Hamilton and Perez but was quickly ahead of the sister Red Bull at the lights and challenged the Mercedes on the long run to the Turn Two chicane.

With Verstappen ahead on the inside line for the left-hander, the two title rivals made wild contact at the apex with Hamilton taking to the kerbs. Stewards soon ruled that no investigation was warranted.

Verstappen opened a lead of around five seconds but, as the track dried and the Red Bull's intermediate tyres started to slide, Hamilton closed back in and Red Bull brought the race leader into the pits for dry tyres.

Hamilton stayed out an extra lap and started to push but any hope of overcutting his Dutch rival was ended when he was stationary in the Mercedes pit box for four seconds, with Verstappen easily regaining the lead.

But Hamilton soon had bigger worries than that when, lapping Russell he got onto the wet line at Tosa and dropped the Mercedes into the gravel, touching the barriers.

While the race was suspended for the Russell-Bottas crash, Hamilton was seen crouching down in the pit lane and appeared hugely frustrated with himself.

"There was only one dry line, and I guess I was in too much of a hurry to get by everyone," said Hamilton. "I came to the inside and I could see it was wet and I was trying to stop, but the thing wouldn't stop and it sent me off.

"A bit unfortunate but I'm really, really grateful we were able to get going again, and to get some points for the team was really important today."

More to follow…