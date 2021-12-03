Saudi Arabian GP: Lewis Hamilton tops Practice Two, Max Verstappen fourth, Charles Leclerc crashes

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the first accident we have seen here in the F1 sessions and a big one for the Ferrari driver at the high-speed Turns 21-22 Watch the first accident we have seen here in the F1 sessions and a big one for the Ferrari driver at the high-speed Turns 21-22

Lewis Hamilton continued his strong early pace at the Saudi Arabian GP with another fastest time in Practice Two, as his championship rival Max Verstappen finished only fourth in a hectic session around Jeddah's new street circuit that was ended with a heavy crash for Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari through the high-speed Turns 22 and 23 and slammed into the barriers at around 150mph to bring out red flags in the closing stages. His Ferrari suffered big damage, though thankfully Leclerc was unhurt.

That was the most dramatic moment of a session Hamilton topped, securing a Friday practice double on the crucial penultimate weekend of his title battle against Verstappen despite a disrupted P2.

Hamilton, nor Valtteri Bottas, who was just 0.061s slower, managed to post a time on the soft tyre during the qualifying simulations, amid plenty of traffic on the narrow yet ferociously fast Corniche circuit. But the Mercedes drivers still outpaced the chasing pack, which was surprisingly not led by Verstappen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Some avoiding action required for Lewis Hamilton at Turn Two after Nikita Mazepin goes spinning in front of him on the track Some avoiding action required for Lewis Hamilton at Turn Two after Nikita Mazepin goes spinning in front of him on the track

Pierre Gasly was the fastest of the soft-tyre runners in third for AlphaTauri, within a tenth of Hamilton.

Verstappen finished fourth and 0.195s off Hamilton, the man he leads by eight points in the title race. Verstappen set his fastest lap on the quickest tyre, although by the time he had done so - with traffic also affecting him - his tyres were six laps old.

Sergio Perez was only ninth in the other Red Bull.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Davidson was at the SkyPad to analyse how Charles Leclerc crashed out of second practice ahead of the Saudi Arabia GP Anthony Davidson was at the SkyPad to analyse how Charles Leclerc crashed out of second practice ahead of the Saudi Arabia GP

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, who shone in Qatar, once again found themselves in the top-10, ahead of Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari. AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda also shone in seventh, despite posting his best time on the hard tyre.

Leclerc, whose car Ferrari will likely be attempting to repair long into Friday night, was 10th, just ahead of the McLarens of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

The maiden qualifying session at F1's second-longest, and second-fastest, track is live on Sky Sports F1 at 5pm on Saturday.

Verstappen vs Hamilton: How title could be settled this weekend

What was said after Friday practice

Lewis Hamilton: "The track is rapid. Unbelievably quick, it really is incredibly fast. A lot of grip as well. If you can get your rhythm, it's beautiful to drive.

"I'm generally happy. We've made some changes between sessions, I'm just unsure which one I want to stay with. It's definitely not in a bad place, but on a single lap they're [Red Bull] quite quick so we've got a bit of work to do."

What time is Sunday's race again, guys?



🗣️ 5⃣.3⃣0⃣pm!



Tune into the #SaudiArabianGP live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event on Sunday 📺💻📱#SkyF1 | #F1 pic.twitter.com/83bBbESyNX — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) December 3, 2021

Christian Horner, Red Bull boss: You can see it's pretty tight. It's a challenging circuit, high speed with walls, and it's going to be who gets the most out of the tyres, the car, gets a clean lap.

"This is Max's type of circuit. He's certainly enjoying it."

Damon Hill: "Both Mercedes drivers have built up slowly, got comfortable without taking too many risks. You saw what happened with Charles when you push it too much.

"Max started out flat-out and now it seems like he's on the back foot."

The full results from Practice Two

Saudi Arabian GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.018 2) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.061 3) Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.081 4) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.195 5) Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.423 6) Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.537 7) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.571 8) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.579 9) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.750 10) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.754 11) Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.950 12) Lando Norris McLaren +0.986 13) Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.092 14) Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.258 15) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.424 16) Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.484 17) George Russell Williams +1.488 18) Mick Schumacher Haas +1.634 19) Nicholas Latifi Williams +2.021 20) Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.611

More to follow...