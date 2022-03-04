Nikita Mazepin: Haas terminate Russian driver's contract with immediate effect

Haas have confirmed they are replacing Nikita Mazepin

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will not race in Formula 1 this season after Haas confirmed they had terminated his contract.

US-owned team Haas had been under immense pressure to act on Mazepin's future following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with sport around the world cutting ties with the country.

While the FIA, F1's governing body, had stated that Russian and Belarusian athletes could compete in their events under a neutral flag, Haas have confirmed they are replacing Mazepin - the only driver from Russia or Belarus on the F1 grid.

Mazepin released a statement on Instagram saying he had agreed to accept the conditions proposed in the 10-point 'driver commitment' laid out by the FIA but had been "completely ignored".

Haas have also terminated their partnership with title sponsor Uralkali, the Russian company owned by Mazepin's father.

"As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict," Haas said in a statement.

Haas have previously indicated that test driver Pietro Fittipaldi would be first option to replace Mazepin.

Fittipaldi, 25 and the grandson of Brazilian F1 world champion Emerson, has filled in for Haas before, driving in place of Romain Grosjean for two races at the end of 2020.

Mazepin: I had accepted all conditions to compete

In a statement on Instagram, Mazepin said:

"Dear fans and followers, I am very disappointed to hear that my F1 contract has been terminated.

"While I understand the difficulties, the ruling from FIA plus my ongoing willingness to accept the conditions proposed in order to continue were completely ignored and no process was followed in this unilateral step.

"To those who have tried to understand, my eternal thanks. I have treasured my time in F1 and genuinely hope we can all be together in better times. I will have more to say in the coming days.

"Nikita."

The FIA's 'driver commitment' for Russian/Belarusian competitors 1. I will comply with the decisions of the World Motor Sport Council of 1 March 2022. I understand that any refusal or failure to comply with those decisions will constitute a breach of Article 12.2.1.e of the FIA International Sporting Code, and may result in the imposition of a penalty or sanction under the International Sporting Code, the FIA Statutes, the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, and/or under any other applicable provision of the FIA rules and regulations. 2. I acknowledge the strong commitment made by the FIA to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the Federation Automobile d'Ukraine, and all of those suffering as a result of the ongoing conflict. 3. I acknowledge that I may only participate in Covered Events in an individual and neutral capacity, and not in any way as a representative of Russia or Belarus. 4. I will not display any Russian/Belarusian national symbols, colours, or flags publicly or via social media. 5. I will not display on my uniforms, clothing, accessories, or other personal items, or on my equipment or cars at any time in connection with my participation in Covered Events or otherwise in my capacity as a participant in Covered Events: × the Russian or Belarusian flag (current or historical); × any illustration of or reference to the Russian or Belarusian flag; × any national emblem or other national symbol of Russia/Belarus (e.g. coat of arms of Russia /double-headed eagle of Russia); × the words "Russian", "Russia", "Belarus", "Belarusian", "Russian Automobile Federation", "Fédération de l'Automobile de Belarus" or the acronyms "RUS" or "RAF" or "BAF", "FBA", "BLR" in any language or format; or × the emblem of the Russian Automobile Federation ("RAF") or "Fédération de l'Automobile de Belarus" ("FBA"/"BAF"). 6. I acknowledge that no Russian/Belarusian national anthems will be played at Covered Events. I will not play or sing the Russian/Belarusian national anthem at any official event venue or other area controlled by the FIA or by the organiser or promoter of a Covered Event, or otherwise in connection with my participation in Covered Events or otherwise in my capacity as a participant in Covered Events. 7. I will not make any statements or comments, take any actions, or conduct myself in a manner that is prejudicial to the interests of the FIA, any Competition, and/or motorsport generally. In particular, I will not express any support (direct or indirect) for the Russian and/or Belarusian activities in respect of Ukraine. 8. I will comply at all times with: a. all FIA rules and regulations, circulars, guidelines, procedures, and other requirements, as amended from time to time; b. all decisions, rulings, and directions of the FIA; and c. any applicable sanctions regime. 9. I acknowledge and accept that the FIA may implement further measures or issue further decisions in relation to my participation in Covered Events in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, including the right to refuse me entry into or prevent me from participating in and/or attending any Covered Event. I will comply with any such further measures and decisions. 10. I have read and understood the contents of this Driver Commitment and I acknowledge that it is legally binding upon me.

Who could replace Mazepin at Haas?

Pietro Fittipaldi

Haas have previously indicated that test driver Pietro Fittipaldi would be first option to replace Mazepin.

Fittipaldi is the most likely solution for Haas. He's driven for them before, replacing Romain Grosjean for two races after his crash at the end of 2020, and is their official reserve driver - a role which exists in case a team needs someone to fill in for one of their main stars.

He wouldn't exactly be the most exciting long-term candidate, though. While Pietro - grandson of former world champion Emerson - shone as a junior, his single-seater results haven't been great since breaking both legs in a WEC crash in 2018, and he is now 25 years old.

Oscar Piastri

If Haas are looking for the most talented youngster not on the F1 grid, they can surely look no further than Piastri.

The Australian, 20, has enjoyed astounding success already - winning three titles in the last three years - and his domination of last year's F2 championship really should have landed him an F1 seat this season. Unfortunately for Piastri, there weren't too many seats available - and the one that was at Alfa Romeo went to fellow F2 driver Guanyu Zhou.

Money was likely a big factor in that decision but - while Haas may still need a driver with financial backing - Mazepin's exit could open the door for Piastri, who Alpine would surely release from his reserve driver duties.

Antonio Giovinazzi

Giovinazzi is arguably the most logical fit for Haas right now.

The Italian was rather unlucky to lose his F1 seat this year after three years of steady improvement at Alfa Romeo, where he was more than a match for former world champion Kimi Raikkonen. Giovinazzi is also Ferrari-backed, would be a great measuring stick for Mick Schumacher, and at 28 is entering his prime years.

Giovinazzi does have a Formula E drive this season, but he was desperate to remain in F1 and so would surely jump at the opportunity to return.

Callum Ilott

On paper, Ilott ticks a lot of boxes. He's a decent mix of youth and experience - 23 years old but with F2 success and F1 reserve and practice duties under his belt - is part of the Ferrari driver academy, and has proved before that he can go toe to toe with Mick Schumacher.

The main issue counting against Ilott is the fact he is signed up to IndyCar for 2022 with Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Kevin Magnussen

Magnussen certainly has the talent to get back on the F1 grid and is a proven quantity in the sport, a successful and popular driver for Haas for four years before his departure in 2020. The problem with K-Mag has always been funding, while his motivation to return to the sport to battle at the back again may not be sky-high.

Nico Hulkenberg

The list wouldn't be complete without Hulkenberg's name being thrown into the mix. Ever since leaving F1 in 2019, Hulkenberg has been linked with countless drives, his reputation aided by his stellar points-scoring efforts in 2020 when filling in for Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll at Racing Point.

Hulkenberg has plenty of experience, 179 Grands Prix to be exact, and pace - although Haas may well look for a younger option at this stage, while Aston Martin may not want to relinquish him from reserve duties.