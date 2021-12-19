Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt open to leaving Juventus - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Mino Raiola has claimed that rumoured Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt is open to leaving Juventus, according to reports.
Premier League clubs will on Monday consider triggering a Christmas circuit-breaker at an emergency summit.
FIFA are ready to block UEFA's proposals to launch an expanded Nations League also featuring South American countries as their battle for control of the international calendar intensifies.
Trending
- Klopp: Where's VAR on Kane tackle? What's Tierney's problem with me?
- Neville: Conte's Spurs will strike fear into rivals
- Papers: Chelsea target De Ligt open to move
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Rangnick may lose six stars in Jan
- Klopp: Impossible to carry on with current fixture list
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, Schedule & Results
- Sherrock edged out by Beaton on Ally Pally return
- Man Utd transfer rumours: Red Devils in advanced Kamara talks
- World Darts Championship: Fallon falls as Clayton wins a classic recap
- PL hits & misses: Liverpool weaknesses make for almighty spectacle
THE SUN
Man Utd target Erling Haaland appeared to signal his Borussia Dortmund exit by waving goodbye to fans.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been granted Portuguese citizenship after finding a link through his Jewish heritage.
Paris Saint-Germain have not given up hope of convincing Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes.
DAILY MIRROR
There is a feeling the majority of clubs want to play on amid the Premier League meeting over the Covid crisis on Monday.
Newcastle United are plotting a sensational loan move for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial as they look to ease relegation worries.
Arsenal defender Rob Holding has been praised by campaign group Kick It Out for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side's victory at Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Leeds have issued a temporary suspension to the supporter arrested on suspicion of directing racist abuse towards an Arsenal player at Elland Road, and will put in place a lifetime ban if the charge is proven.
The English Football League could be forced to stage the Carabao Cup semi-finals over one leg instead of two if this week's quarter-finals fall victim to the deepening coronavirus crisis that has engulfed the game.