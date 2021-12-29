Premier League clubs contact Ousmane Dembele after he rejects Barcelona contract - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Ousmane Dembele has rejected a new contract at Barcelona following a furious meeting with club bosses - as two Premier League clubs contacted the winger over a free transfer.

David Beckham is in line for a knighthood after having his finances cleared by the taxman.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to push through a deal for AC Milan star Theo Hernandez next month.

Denis Zakaria has told Borussia Monchengladbach he will quit the club in the summer - with Arsenal already expressing an interest.

Napoli want to sign Axel Tuanzebe - despite the fact the Manchester United defender is currently on loan at Aston Villa.

Brazilian outfit Fortaleza are reportedly set to offer a contract to Jack Wilshere.

Erling Haaland's future is expected to finally be decided in February.

Norwich are open to selling Todd Cantwell next month.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has reportedly agreed personal terms with Roma.

DAILY EXPRESS

Juventus have slapped a price tag of around £29.4m on Arsenal and Tottenham target Dejan Kulusevski ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, according to reports.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is keen on launching a move for out-of-favour Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

DAILY MAIL

Hugo Lloris is open to rejoining Nice when his Tottenham contract expires next summer amid interest from his boyhood club, according to reports.

Manchester United have a contingency plan in place in case Edinson Cavani leaves next month, with the club reportedly lining up a swoop for Mauro Icardi.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal are reportedly the preferred destination for out-of-favour Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window.

Chelsea have ramped up their pursuit of Everton left-back Lucas Digne on loan for the remainder of the season.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker has made a brutal assessment of the Gunners' transfer strategy since he left the club in 2018 with legendary manager Arsene Wenger.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Everton full-back Lucas Digne's chances of a January exit have increased with Italian clubs Inter Milan and Napoli registering their interest in the out of favour left-back.

Joe Root retains the backing of the England and Wales Cricket Board to carry on as England's Test captain beyond the Ashes series.

DAILY RECORD

Leicester City are considering a January move for Aberdeen's rising star Calvin Ramsay.

Craig Gordon could yet make a dramatic return to England as reports suggest the Hearts keeper is being eyed by clubs in the Championship and League One.

Rangers have been linked with a move for American midfielder James Sands as Giovani van Bronckhorst looks to add some versatility to his squad in January.

Fernandy Mendy is swapping Montrose for Mohamed Salah after the Alloa stopper earned a dream Africa Cup of Nations call-up for Guinea-Bissau.

Celtic-linked winger Hannes Wolf is on the brink of being cut loose at Borussia Monchengladbach.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have reached an agreement to sign striker Daizen Maeda from Yokohama F Marinos.

Mega-rich Newcastle are ready to fight for Calvin Ramsay after Watford launched an auction for the Aberdeen kid.

Aussie side Central Coast Mariners want to give Jason Cummings a Dundee escape route.

Ange Postecoglou has revealed Christopher Jullien is finally set to end his year-long injury hell.

THE TIMES

The Premier League will consider exploring the possibility of rearranging matches on Champions League nights in an attempt to clear the growing backlog of fixtures.