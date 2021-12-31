Tottenham line up shock Antoine Griezemann move - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the New Year's Day national newspapers...
THE SUN
Tottenham are lining up a shock move for Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann according to a report in Spain and could have him for around £40m.
Hotel rooms in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup finals are almost sold out, leading to significant concerns about the lack of accommodation for November's tournament.
Tottenham could secure Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski in a swap deal involving midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.
Cesar Azpilicueta's plans to build a new seven-bedroom house on the site of his Surrey mansion have been dashed because of a roost for two protected species of bats.
DAILY MAIL
Tottenham are ready to make a lucrative offer for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who will be free to negotiate with clubs outside Italy on Saturday.
Bakary Sako has revealed he is trying to persuade Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang to rejoin Saint-Etienne.
Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is the priority signing for Barcelona boss Xavi in January.
DAILY MIRROR
Inter Milan's ultras have unveiled banners telling Romelu Lukaku they do not want him back at the club because he "ran away" last summer to take Chelsea's riches.
Manchester City have given youngster Jayden Braaf the green light to seek a permanent exit from the club in January.
DAILY STAR
Arsenal are in talks with Lyon over a move for £38m-rated midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, a key target for the club's technical director Edu.
DAILY EXPRESS
Manchester United have been warned the situation could turn "ugly" if a deal cannot be found for Anthony Martial to leave the club on loan in January with Sevilla his favoured destination.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Rory Burns spent countless hours in the nets during the Melbourne Test in a bid to save his Test career by changing his unorthodox batting technique.
DAILY RECORD
Sunderland are in talks over a loan deal with Manchester City for winger Patrick Roberts.