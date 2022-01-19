Celtic transfer latest: Matt O'Riley passes medical ahead of a move to Parkhead

Matt O'Riley has passed a medical at Celtic ahead of a proposed move from MK Dons.

Celtic have already made four signings in January and manager Ange Postecoglou said last week he was not planning to add any more players before the transfer window closes.

But now the 21-year-old midfielder is poised to become a fifth new arrival after passing a medical.

Celtic triggered a release clause by offering £1.5m for the player and it's believed some add-ons are included in the deal.

The midfielder was also attracting interest from a number of clubs including Blackburn, Huddersfield, Anderlecht and Venezia, while Swansea boss Russell Martin was at one point keen to sign the player.

His stats in English League One this season are impressive, with seven goals with five assists registered.

O'Riley, who was an England youth international, moved to MK Dons last January after rejecting a new three-year deal at Fulham.

He is also eligible to play for both Denmark and Norway.

Celtic's victory over Hibernian followed by leaders Rangers' draw at Aberdeen has seen the gap between the sides cut to just four points at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Postecoglou's side impressed at Parkhead as they brushed Shaun Maloney's Hibs team with two first-half goals.

Full-back Josip Juranovic was one of those on target and a total of three Parkhead players were named in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the week.

