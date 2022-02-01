Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City ready to make summer offers for West Ham's Declan Rice - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are all expected to test West Ham's resolve on Declan Rice with offers for the England midfielder in the summer.

Image: Declan Rice is going to be a wanted man in the summer

Valerien Ismael's future as West Brom manager is looking increasingly shaky with the club considering an imminent change after a poor run of Championship results.

Saudi Arabia have offered Ian Poulter £22m to ditch the Ryder Cup and join their "rebel" golf tour.

Six Nations organisers want to innovate their television coverage with cameras inside dressing rooms during matches, but England have rejected the idea.

DAILY STAR

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally has slammed Premier League clubs over their January transfer window spending, branding it "disgusting and obscene".

Image: Yves Bissouma has interest from Arsenal and Aston Villa

THE SUN

Arsenal and Aston Villa could battle it out for the £50m signing of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in the summer after a move was ruled out last month.

Mino Raiola is ready to look for a new club for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt as the Serie A side's management will not match Dusan Vlahovic's contract in talks over fresh terms.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is set to return to Lyon as a free agent in the summer after no move was secured in January.

Arsenal are preparing a new long-term contract offer for England star Bukayo Saka to avoid him getting anywhere near the end of his current deal, due to expire in 2024.

Tyson Fury has dropped a heavy hint that he will never fight Anthony Joshua and has no plans to continue boxing beyond his welcome in the sport.

Image: Mauricio Pochettino faces a huge pair of game against Real Madrid next month

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United could have the chance to secure Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager as early as March with his Paris Saint-Germain future likely to depend on their Champions League last-16 clash with Real Madrid.

Barnet's players took part in Tuesday night's clash with Southend after threatening to strike over the suspension of a team-mate for his complaint about a club employee accused of making a racist comment.

DAILY MAIL

Kevin Friend has been dropped from the Premier League refereeing roster for the next round of games over his performance in Liverpool's 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Manchester United opted to ignore advice from Gary and Phil Neville to sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo after working with him during their brief spell at Valencia.

Rob Gronkowski is set to follow his close friend and former New England and Tampa Bay team-mate Tom Brady into retirement.

Image: Aaron Ramsey's move to Scotland affects his contractual status at Juventus

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Aaron Ramsey's move to Rangers reportedly means a potential automatic contract extension through the summer of 2024 cannot now happen.

Vitesse Arnhem manager Thomas Letsch blocked all of Atalanta and Rangers' moves to sign striker Danilho Doekhi in January, according to reports in the Netherlands.