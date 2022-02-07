Ralph Hasenhuttl considering retirement at end of Southampton contract - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Ralph Hasenhuttl will consider retiring once his contract at Southampton expires in 2024.

Manchester United are in talks with Flamengo regarding a permanent move for Andreas Pereira.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Premier League and EFL have begun an urgent review of crowd behaviour after a series of incidents of fan disorder at games around the country.

THE SUN

RB Leipzig are insistent that Arsenal target Christopher Nkunku will be staying with the Bundesliga club.

Brighton boss Graham Potter is the early favourite to become Leicester City manager if Brendan Rodgers is removed from his role at the King Power Stadium.

Dejan Kulusevski has revealed how much he is enjoying his early days as a Tottenham player and says he enjoys the "suffering" which comes from hard training sessions under Antonio Conte.

A very rare Panini sticker of Cristiano Ronald during his days at Sporting Lisbon has sold for £60,000 at an auction in the USA.

Bayern Munich could be without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer until the end of March after he underwent knee surgery.

THE TIMES

Durham batsman Alex Lees and Lancashire's Josh Bohannon are in line for England call-ups when Paul Collingwood names his squad to face the West Indies on Tuesday.

DAILY MAIL

The Football Association has been told trouble at the Euro 2020 final will have absolutely no bearing on their efforts to host the 2028 tournament alongside Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Sunderland are continuing to line up second interviews with other candidates for their managerial vacancy despite being in advanced talks to appoint Roy Keane.

Gerard Pique warned then Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt not to join Barcelona during a summer holiday in 2019, influencing his decision to then move to Juventus.

Karim Benzema has arranged talks with Real Madrid next month as rumours continue that the club will pursue a summer move for another striker in Erling Haaland.

DAILY EXPRESS

Leicester City supporters reacted angrily to now-deleted videos of three players reportedly showing them partying after the FA Cup embarrassment against rivals Nottingham Forest.

Representatives from Arsenal and Fiorentina are set to meet in the next few days to discuss the permanent future of Lucas Torreira, who is on loan with the Serie A club.

DAILY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to potentially upset Lionel Messi by offering Kylian Mbappe a new deal which would make him the club's highest-paid player.

Denis Zakaria has said Juventus "showed the most desire" to sign him during the January transfer window with Premier League suitors being "more reserved" during an intense period of negotiations.

Carlos Tevez might not be finished with professional football just yet amid reports that the 38-year-old free agent could be on his way to MLS with DC United.

DAILY RECORD

Five people have been charged in connection with reckless and culpable conduct after pyrotechnics were set off during the game between Aberdeen and Rangers last month.

IFK Gothenburg have cooled their interest in signing Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas and turned their attentions to Bournemouth's Orjan Nyland.

MANCEHSTER EVENING NEWS

James Garner is hopeful of staying at Manchester United next season as he approaches the final months of his loan spell with Nottingham Forest.

MARCA

Barcelona hope that they will be able to renew the contracts of Gavi and Ronald Araujo, but there is concern as the initial talks did not go to plan.

SPORT

Barcelona are closing in on a new sponsorship deal with Swedish music streaming service Spotify worth 280 million euros over three seasons.

BILD

Manchester City are considering a summer move for RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku.