Man Utd to target Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans - Papers

DAILY STAR
Manchester United are moving their sights to Leicester's Youri Tielemans as a midfield target for the summer with serious doubts around the availability of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.
Barcelona supporters flooded social media with angry messages after news broke of a potential sponsorship deal with Spotify which could also include stadium naming rights.
Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz has told Kurt Zouma to "try and kick me instead", such is his anger at the West Ham defender's viral video showing him mistreating his cat.
THE SUN
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is unwilling to sell William Saliba despite interest from Real Madrid and West Ham in the defender who is yet to make his first-team debut for the Gunners.
Roma are set to renew their interest in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka in the summer.
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has made Millwall's Jed Wallace, who is out of contract in June, his summer transfer priority.
DAILY MIRROR
Arsenal are considering a summer move for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka but will likely face stiff competition from rivals Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.
DAILY MAIL
Cristiano Ronaldo makes approximately £1.7m per post on Instagram after becoming the first person to pass 400 million followers on the social media platform.
Robin Gosens has admitted there was a temptation to join Newcastle United in January but chose Inter Milan because his "sporting goals" might not have been met at the Premier League club.
Floyd Mayweather's proposed fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Money Kicks has been called off after a breakdown in talks.
THE TIMES
Wimbledon organisers have hiked the price of tickets to the Ladies' final so they will cost the same as the Gentleman's title-decider.
THE ATHLETIC
Aston Villa will consider another push to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma after missing out on him last month.
EVENING STANDARD
Antonio Conte has confirmed Tottenham will buy loanee Cristian Romero outright at the end of the season.
DAILY RECORD
Celtic will shut down the corner standing section occupied by the Green Brigade for Sunday's Scottish Cup clash with Raith Rovers after pressure from the council and police over a pyrotechnic display during the win over rivals Rangers.
Gennaro Gattuso is reported to be under consideration by Leicester City as pressure grows on manager Brendan Rodgers after a poor run of form.