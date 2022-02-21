Real Madrid to rival Manchester United for Mauricio Pochettino - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid are poised to join Manchester United in their pursuit of Mauricio Pochettino, who is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Manchester United 'have started the process to install a new permanent manager' with a shortlist of candidates now 'finalised'.

A number of Premier League clubs believe that permanent concussion substitutions are not fit for purpose and that a 'tipping point' has been reached following the sickening head injury to Leeds defender Robin Koch.

The FA would not have the strength to stand up to the Premier League if it was to become a new 'independent' regulator of the national game, insists a group of 34 clubs and fans.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly planning to compete in a pre-season tournament in the United States this summer.

THE SUN

Tottenham reportedly have no plans in entering contract negotiations with Manchester City target Harry Kane.

Image: Harry Kane's future is undecided at Tottenham

Roy Keane rejected a return to management with old club Sunderland because of the length of the contract.

Chelsea are considering a move for in-form boyhood fan Max Kilman.

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has reportedly applied for the vacant manager's job at Bradford City.

James Rodriguez has lashed out at Everton's former boss Rafael Benitez while speaking about his exit from the club.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Brendan Rodgers has the backing of Leicester's board and is already planning for next season, despite an alarming slump in results.

English football is poised to launch a national social-media blitz targeting the "idiots" unaware they face bans and prosecutions amid the current surge in disorder.

Image: Brendan Rodgers is planning for next season at Leicester, according to reports

Fabian Schar is set to be offered a new contract by Newcastle United in recognition of his return to prominence under Eddie Howe and could be swiftly joined by midfielder Jonjo Shelvey in signing a new deal.

Yorkshire Cricket Club will this week be served papers by four former employees ahead of a series of legal disputes which could cost the county millions and jeopardise its future.

DAILY MIRROR

Harry Kane has not ruled out an exit from Tottenham this summer as the striker is linked with a move to Manchester United.

Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted that he deeply regrets asking to leave Manchester United.

DAILY STAR

Former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock missed out on the chance to sign Didier Drogba for just £100,000, having been given a tip off from one of his players.

DAILY RECORD

Alfredo Morelos's agent Michael Gorman has rubbished reports linking the Rangers star with a £20m move to Zenit St Petersburg.

Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland took full part in training on Monday as he looks to return for the trip to Ibrox this week.

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus believes they can still turn things around against Rangers - but they'll have to press the life out of them.