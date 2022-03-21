Paulo Dybala: Juventus forward to leave club this summer as a free agent after failing to agree a new deal

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is to leave the club this summer as a free agent after fresh talks failed to find a resolution over his future.

Dybala's current contract expires this summer but the 28-year-old will not be signing a new deal with the Turin club.

It comes after his agent had held discussions for around two hours with club representatives on Monday regarding the Argentina international's plans beyond this season.

Dybala has been in new contract talks for some considerable time following interest from other clubs in previous transfer windows, including Manchester United and Tottenham in 2019.

But he now looks set to end his seven-year stay at Juventus this summer.

Dybala has won five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia trophies at Juve since joining the club from Palermo in June 2015.

He has struggled with injuries this season and started his first game in over a month on Sunday as he scored the opener in a 2-0 home win over Salernitana.

Dybala has scored 13 goals in 29 games in all competitions this season.

Image: Dybala has failed to agree a new contract with Juve

Dybala was a Tottenham transfer target in August 2019 after the club had agreed a fee with Juve for him worth £64.4m, according to Sky in Italy.

But the deal was called off by the Serie A side after they were unwilling to let him leave without a replacement lined up.

Manchester United were also keen to sign Dybala then, but ended their pursuit of him due to his hesitance over the move and his agent's demands.

Image: Dybala (left) and Dusan Vlahovic react as Juve crash out of the Champions League

There was a deal in place, according to Sky in Italy, which would have taken Romelu Lukaku, then still at United, to Juve with Dybala heading to Old Trafford.