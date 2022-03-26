Gareth Bale: Real Madrid forward to make decision on future after Wales' World Cup decider - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Gareth Bale will make a decision on his long-term future after Wales' World Cup decider this summer amid widespread interest in the Real Madrid star.

Eden Hazard is being labelled the 'next Gareth Bale' in Spain amid reports suggesting he wants to see out the final two years of his Real Madrid contract.

Hazard is set to miss his Chelsea reunion in the Champions League after yet another set-back as he will undergo surgery to remove the osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula.

Marcelo Bielsa is being lined up for a swift return to management with the Bolivia national team - just weeks after his sacking by Leeds United

Derby face the prospect of further points deductions next season if a new owner does not settle all outstanding debts under EFL rules.

Barcelona are reportedly considering launching an audacious bid for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski - despite the Spanish club's well-documented financial woes, according to Sport.

Leeds United have turned down a bid from Barcelona for their Brazilian forward Raphinha, according to Sport.

Image: Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Leeds' Raphinha this summer

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The sale of Chelsea has come down to a four-way battle after Boston Celtics owner Stephen Pagliuca was a surprise addition to the shortlist.

Josh Harris and David Blitzer's Chelsea ambition leaves Crystal Palace's hard-won progress in peril.

Birmingham City coach Marcus Bignot could face the longest ban ever issued in the Women's Super League and miss up to 12 games, after being accused of aiming a homophobic slur at a member of Tottenham Hotspur's coaching staff.

Emma Raducanu has hit out at critics of her sponsorship deals and insisted commercial work does not distract her from tennis, despite her faltering form.

THE SUN

George Clooney has told fellow fans of struggling Derby County he would love to help out manager Wayne Rooney - by buying the club.

The five substitute rule being brought into the Premier League is inevitable, says West Ham co-chair Karen Brady.

Wolves have opened contract talks with Ruben Neves in a bid to keep him out of Arsenal's clutches this summer.

Roberto Mancini's own mother has criticised her son's team selection after Italy crashed out of the World Cup play-off in humiliating fashion.

Arsenal are reportedly in a transfer battle with rivals Tottenham for Rennes wonderkid Lesley Ugochukwu - dubbed the next Patrick Vieira.

Marcos Alonso has admitted that he would like to return to La Liga one day, with the Chelsea defender having just one year remaining on his current contract this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Italy's exit has also heightened the possibility of Manchester United launching an approach for Roberto Mancini.

Manchester United are worried Marcus Rashford is 'becoming a ghost' amid an alarming drop in form.

Liverpool have a real problem on their hands with Mohamed Salah after he turned down a new contract and the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing a transfer.