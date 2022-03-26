Antonio Rudiger: Chelsea defender wanted by Juventus - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Fulham want Burnley's £20m-rated Nick Pope to be their No 1 in the Premier League next season.

Chelsea are set to have new owners in place by the end of next month - with four bidders left in the frame.

West Ham have got some transfer headaches with Shakhtar Donetsk reluctant to let pair David Neres and Lassina Traore move to the Londoners.

Cristiano Ronaldo will kiss goodbye to £5 million because of Manchester United's season from hell.

Everton will cash in on Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the end of the season - with Arsenal and West Ham on red alert.

Paul Pogba has admitted he is "sad" that Manchester United have failed to win a trophy for five years.

Masked raiders burst into Manchester United star Tahith Chong's home and held him at knifepoint as they stole possessions worth thousands of pounds.

Image: Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is being chased by Juventus

Juventus have entered the race for Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger and view the German defender as the new Giorgio Chiellini.

Amilcar Codjovi is safely back in Manchester with relieved mum Sika Marie after a harrowing escape from the war in Ukraine.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has said that he feels more comfortable representing Germany than he does the Blues due to the 'differences in the style of play'.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is on Real Sociedad's wanted list as they plan to sell Swedish international Alexander Isak to Barcelona.

Image: Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is on Real Sociedad's wanted list

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to make a Premier League return from Roma this summer when Arsenal are likely to allow him to leave the Emirates with one year left on his current contract.

Dele Alli is reportedly facing the axe at Everton - just months after he was rescued from his Tottenham hell by Frank Lampard.

Joe Root is facing questions over his future as England Test captain following a disappointing series defeat against the West Indies.

THE GUARDIAN

Plans that would enable clubs to qualify for the Champions League based on historical performance and not their league position are back on the table, a year after the collapse of the European Super League.

Bill Sweeney, the Rugby Football Union chief executive, intends to appoint an English successor to Eddie Jones, in effect ruling out a move for a big-hitting overseas replacement such as Warren Gatland or Rassie Erasmus.

THE TIMES

Manchester United want their next manager to imbue the club with a strong playing identity, giving Erik ten Hag an early edge in the contest to take over at Old Trafford.

Image: Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has an early edge in the contest to take over at Old Trafford

Bernardo Silva says that Portugal are doing their homework on North Macedonia as they do not want their World Cup dreams to be dashed by the in-form Balkan minnows.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic and Rangers will find out next month whether their 'B' teams will compete in the Lowland League next season.