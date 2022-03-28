Manchester United interview Mauricio Pochettino - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have interviewed Mauricio Pochettino as part of the search for their new permanent manager.

Chelsea could take Marc Guehi back to Stamford Bridge next summer as they have a hidden clause to re-sign the defender from Crystal Palace.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is open-minded about his future as the club look to tie him down to a new contract, according to reports.

Tottenham have suffered a huge blow to their attempts to sign Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United will meet Luis Enrique this week as they continue the interview process in search of their next permanent manager.

Everton are one of many clubs keeping an eye on Rennes manager Bruno Genesio, according to reports in France.

THE TIMES

Brentford are confident of extending Christian Eriksen's contract beyond this summer so long as a top-six club does not show interest.

Ivory Coast coach Patrice Beaumelle says he will step up attempts to persuade Marc Guehi that his international future lies away from England.

European clubs have agreed to support Uefa's proposed new rules which will mean teams face restrictions on spending on wages and transfers for the first time - with points deductions for breaches.

Ticket sales for the women's European Championship final could surpass any Euros final in history.

DAILY MAIL

Referees could soon start training with Premier League clubs in a bid to improve relationships with players, thanks to a proposal put forward by Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United are keen to enter contract negotiations with both Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

Leeds United are monitoring Manchester United midfielder James Garner.

Leonardo Bonucci has apologised on behalf of the Italian national team after leaked photos showed the state they left their dressing room in after their play-off defeat to North Macedonia.

Joe Hart has revealed the painful details of his conversation with Pep Guardiola that ended his Manchester City career.

Chelsea are facing complications in selling tickets to supporters with American Express still freezing ties with the club while there are sanctions on Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

Former Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal insists former Gunners star Mesut Ozil had 'problems with everyone' during his topsy-turvy seven-and-a-half year stay in north London.

Barcelona look set to allow eight players to leave in order to reduce the wage bill and help sign either Mohamed Salah or Raphinha as well as Chelsea duo Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.

THE GUARDIAN

The first index to track race representation across UK sport has led to 43 per cent of national governing bodies being handed the lowest three available grades.

DAILY MIRROR

The Egyptian FA has eased concerns over Mo Salah's fitness, amid fears he had aggravated a foot injury on international duty.

Leeds star Raphinha has emerged as a top target for Barcelona as they draw up their summer spending plans.

THE SUN

Newcastle are targeting winger Ismaila Sarr.

England ace Phil Foden's family provoked complaints to police for holding a "music festival" with a blaring sound system on Mother's Day.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and Kai Rooney both found the net as Manchester United U12s played West Brom yesterday.

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Lautaro Martinez's agent with Inter Milan prepared to sell the striker in a cut-price deal.

Nicolas Pepe has thrown doubt on his Arsenal future after hinting at a summer exit.

Marco Asensio has reportedly been handed an ultimatum by Real Madrid to either sign a new contract or be sold this summer.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool are eyeing Porto superstar Otavio after their success with signing Luis Diaz from the Portuguese side.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have opened talks with Bayern Munich youngster Christopher Scott, according to reports in Germany, but they face competition from Brentford for the attacking midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says UEFA competitions are as much as 39 per cent more profitable thanks to the collapse of the Super League project.