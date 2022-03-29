Manchester United to reignite interest in Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

Manchester United are reportedly once again set to attempt to lure Sergej Milinkovic-Savic away from Lazio.

Alexandre Lacazette could reportedly be handed a new short-term deal at the Emirates as Barcelona and Lyon eye up a free transfer.

Mohamed Salah was rushed off the pitch after dramatic scenes saw Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to reach the World Cup finals.

Real Madrid are reportedly listening to offers for Brazil winger Rodrygo as they plan a summer clearout.

Newcastle United have suffered a transfer blow after Charles de Ketelaere revealed a former Sunderland star told him "there's not much to do" there.

Liverpool have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race for Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Ismael Gharbi.

Manchester United plan to free up nearly £500,000 a week in wages by allowing three stars to leave.

Juan Mata has called on global donations to help the people of war-hit Ukraine.

Gareth Bale could reportedly sign a short-term deal with a new club - before retiring after the World Cup should Wales qualify.

Erling Haaland has reduced his massive salary and agent fee demands, reports suggest.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is reportedly ready to quit the club - but it will take a £33m bid to snare him.

Lucas Torreira is set to finally secure a permanent move away from Arsenal in the summer after two years spent on loan.

Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino remain the frontrunners for the Manchester United job, with Luis Enrique's determination to manage Spain at the World Cup finals pushing him out of contention.

Chelsea's shortlisted bidders have been warned against turning the race to buy the club into a public beauty contest by the bank in charge of the sale.

A radical new blueprint for the English domestic game involving the creation of a 12-team Premier League is being considered as part of the England & Wales Cricket Board's high-performance review.

Tottenham will be forced to wait if they want to revisit their interest in Adama Traore this summer, according to reports.

Arsenal and Tottenham may have to pay up to €150m (£127m) if they want to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is plotting to take advantage of the ongoing turmoil at Stamford Bridge by making a move to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to reports in Italy.

Dan Ashworth could be made to wait until November before taking up his role as Newcastle United sporting director.

Paul Pogba will have to take a significant pay cut if he wants to join Juventus from Manchester United when his contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer, according to reports.

Mohamed Salah and his Egypt team-mates had lasers shone in their faces during their crucial World Cup qualifier defeat by Senegal.

Brazil striker Giovana Queiroz has accused Barcelona of forcing her to isolate against her will.

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui has ruled himself out of the race to take over as Manchester United boss.

PSG star Lionel Messi has signed a $20m (£15m) deal to promote crypto fan company Socios.

Joe Hart has revealed how a brutal critique of his abilities by Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo left him considering retirement.

Ajax's technical manager has declared his wish to keep coach Erik ten Hag away from Manchester United's clutches, but conceded the Dutch club "know how the world works".

Roman Abramovich is no stranger to the threat of a poison attack and previously introduced strict measures at Chelsea to protect himself - including a ban on outside catering at Stamford Bridge.

Woody Johnson admits his failed Chelsea takeover bid is bittersweet as the sum of money required to purchase the club presents a "huge challenge" financially.

David Beckham has reportedly got some grand plans at Inter Miami after the Qatar World Cup this winter to reunite Lionel Messi with his old Barcelona pals.

Alexandre Lacazette has hailed Mikel Arteta as the main instigator of Arsenal's resurgence in form by saying it's "all about him".

Steven Gerrard is set to upset Rangers again with a swoop for their most promising youngster Rory Wilson.

Rangers are set to hand out bans to fans who invade the pitch.

Rangers haven't given up hope of convincing hotshot Rory Wilson of extending his stay at Ibrox.

Gheorghe Hagi has backed his son Ianis to hit the same lofty heights the Rangers star was reaching before he suffered his devastating knee injury.