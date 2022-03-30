Harry Maguire's Manchester United future in doubt - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE TELEGRAPH

Harry Maguire is facing a fight for his Manchester United future.

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter is open to discussions about becoming Eddie Jones's successor.

Image: Harry Maguire is facing a fight for his Manchester United future

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck is confident he has not breached any rules or undermined the integrity of the club's sale by facilitating a meeting between Tom Ricketts and the club's former player Paul Canoville.

Fulham have received a bailout of nearly £250m from their billionaire owner Shahid Khan as they count the cost of a disastrous Premier League campaign a year ago.

THE TIMES

FIFA has been slammed for allowing banned Russian delegates to attend congress in Qatar.

Five substitutions are expected in the Premier League next season

Groups rivalling the Ricketts consortium bid for control of Chelsea are angry at what they believe to be preferential treatment shown to the Chicago Cubs owners.

THE SUN

Arsenal beat Brentford 4-1 in a match behind closed doors as Alexandre Lacazette scored a hat-trick.

"Superstar" horse Jet Powered is expected to make his debut on Saturday.

Image: Everton will sell Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer after their financial woes were revealed

Everton will sell Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer after their financial woes were revealed.

DAILY MAIL

Adidas have revealed the ball for this year's World Cup finals in Qatar.

Mesut Ozil has no plans to leave Fenerbahce.

Image: Mesut Ozil has no plans to leave Fenerbahce

Manchester United are reportedly looking to include Anthony Martial in a deal for Harry Kane this summer, with Sevilla not having an option to buy the France international when his six-month loan deal expires at the end of the season.

THE GUARDIAN

Alec Stewart says the county game can still produce top Test players for England.

DAILY EXPRESS

Nick Kyrgios has refused to apologise for his Miami Open meltdown.