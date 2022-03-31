Mauricio Pochettino sounded out by Manchester United - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have sounded out Mauricio Pochettino about becoming the club's next manager. Senior United figures are believed to have spoken to Pochettino this week about him replacing interim boss Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford.

THE SUN

Inter Milan legend Beppe Bergomi has hinted at a stunning summer transfer return for Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester United coach Mick Clegg has revealed Paul Scholes once told him he "hated playing for England".

Anthony Joshua is set to bag a whopping £100m for his hotly anticipated rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

DAILY EXPRESS

Philippe Coutinho is not even considering the prospect of joining Newcastle this summer and the Brazilian will instead focus his effort on joining Aston Villa or Arsenal, according to reports from Spain.

DAILY MIRROR

Sir Alex Ferguson admits he encouraged Jurgen Klopp to come to the Premier League prior to his move to England. I said, "Pick your best team, pick a team with expectation".

Roman Abramovich was not poisoned but injured when a tear gas canister exploded beside him as he left peace talks, Turkish Media have claimed.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The sale of Chelsea has been hit by fresh controversy after Parliament was told to throw out the shortlisted bid from Stephen Pagliuca on the basis the club and Premier League must not be "contaminated" by "despicably corrupt business practice".

DAILY MAIL

A group of 20 EFL and non-league clubs have written to the government urging them to ban all gambling advertising in football.

Arsenal's second and third kits for next season look to have been leaked on social media, with the team set to be decked out in striking black and pinks strips.

GUARDIAN

The President of cycling's governing body has held emergency talks with other international sports federations about creating tougher new rules for the participation of trans women in elite women's sport "within months".

THE TIMES

Manchester City were the biggest spenders on agents' fees in the past year as a total of £272 million filtered out of the game, according to data released by the FA.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers' pull-out of the Sydney Super Cup could lead to legal action against them.

John Hartson believes it's Celtic's Premiership title to lose going into Sunday's Old Firm match.