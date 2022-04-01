Cristiano Ronaldo absent from Manchester United squad before Leicester game - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Cristiano Ronaldo is not with the Manchester United squad as they prepare to face Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday, according to reports.

Image: Will Cristiano Ronaldo miss Man Utd's crunch Premier League game against Leicester on Saturday?

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been in contact with Inter Milan chiefs in an attempt to secure a move back to the San Siro.

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on two of Europe's hottest strikers, Lautaro Martinez and Victor Osimhen - and neither is expected to come cheap.

THE SUN

Manchester United are reportedly waiting on the appointment of a new manager before offering Paul Pogba a new long-term contract.

Image: Will Man Utd's new manager want to keep Paul Pogba at Old Trafford?

Kieran Tierney is fully committed to Arsenal despite interest from Real Madrid, according to reports.

Carlton Cole has backed Michail Antonio to keep his spot in West Ham's team despite the club being poised to sign a striker this summer.

Wayne Rooney says he could quit as Derby boss this summer - if he does not get assurances about the crisis club's future.

Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette is wanted by Barcelona on a free transfer, according to reports.

Image: Alexandre Lacazette is out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the season

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are set to win the race to sign teenage defender Henry Oware from Ghanaian top-flight side West Africa Football Academy.

Manchester United are mulling a potential move for RB Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Kohn, according to Swiss media reports.

Rio Ferdinand has slammed former England managers for failing to get the best out of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard in midfield, due to being "way off" tactically and instead leaving the team with "carnage" and "graft".

Wolves will offer Ruben Neves a new deal but boss Bruno Lage admits he will be a wanted man.

Image: Will Wolves fend off the interest in Ruben Neves and keep him at Molineux?

DAILY MIRROR

Bruno Fernandes has admitted he wants the No 8 shirt at Manchester United - but is not willing to take it from team-mate Juan Mata.

Arsenal have been urged to make another bid to snatch Wilfried Zaha away from Crystal Palace this summer by Paul Merson.

Image: Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Saracens insist the only way they would let Mark McCall leave for England is if the RFU pays an unlikely £32m fee.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly "upset and angry" at Luis Enrique's decision to drop him from the Spain squad.

Image: David de Gea could not believe he was omitted from the latest Spain squad

Legendary West Ham hardman Julian Dicks "smashed" Joe Cole in training following a nutmeg - before warning him not to repeat his tricky antics again.

SCOTTISH SUN

St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick is close to signing a deal to join Cardiff City from next season.

DAILY RECORD

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has ramped up contract talks with Barrie McKay as he looks to keep his star man at Tynecastle.