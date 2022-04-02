Mohamed Salah close to agreeing new Liverpool deal to stay for rest of career - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Mohamed Salah is now close to agreeing a new contract which will keep him at Liverpool until the end of his career.

Erik ten Hag has sounded out Robin van Persie about returning to Manchester United as part of his backroom staff.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Leicester City are considering whether to cash in on midfielder James Maddison this summer as they look to re-shape their squad.

Spanish giants Barcelona are targeting a marquee signing this summer in the shape of Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah or Robert Lewandowski, according to reports.

STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester City's pursuit of Erling Haaland is set to land Phil Foden an even bigger pay rise.

Hull City's new owner Acun Ilicali is looking to sign former Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, according to reports.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

N'golo Kante is rumoured to be on Real Madrid's transfer target list with the La Liga giants looking to boost their midfield ranks.

England fans will be forced to break the bank to follow the Three Lions at the World Cup in mega-wealthy Qatar. An investigation shows supporters will have to splash out more than £9,000 per night on a hotel.

Nobody believes Tyson Fury will retire after fighting Dillian Whyte, according to The Gypsy King's trainer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Erik ten Hag would cost Manchester United less than £2m in compensation if they decide to make him their next manager.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Barcelona had been compiling reports on Bruno Fernandes prior to his new Manchester United contract, it has been claimed.

THE INDEPENDENT

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard warned his side they are fighting for their futures after a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Wolves.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

A veteran referee faces being kicked out of football after he caused an amateur match to be abandoned when he headbutted a fan 40 years his junior.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are weighing up an approach for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to a report.