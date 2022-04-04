Man Utd players view Erik ten Hag as an 'underwhelming' choice as new manager - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

Manchester United stars are reported to be split over the possible appointment of Erik ten Hag as the club's next manager, with some seeing him as an "underwhelming" choice.

Serge Gnabry is reportedly considering his future at Bayern Munich with Real Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool all interested in the former Arsenal flop who has flourished in the Bundesliga.

Kalvin Phillips is ready to knock back interest from multiple Premier League teams to sign a new deal with Leeds United, but talks will have to wait until the summer after he changes agent.

Newcastle United, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Leeds United are all interested in FC Cologne defender Timo Hubers, who could be available for as little as £6m this summer as his contract winds down.

Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants the Champions League to introduce a Super Bowl-style opening ceremony to "challenge the status quo".

Liverpool's opening effort to enter the Non Fungible Token (NFT) market flopped, with only just over five per cent of 171,000 made available being sold.

Essex have pleaded guilty to two charges of bringing cricket into disrepute over allegations that former chairman John Faragher used a racial slur during a 2017 board meeting.

Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish is set to land an unprecedented £1m sponsorship deal with fashion house Gucci.

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan has reportedly put the club up for sale and has already received interest from three possible suitors.

Tammy Abraham has hinted at a return to the Premier League from Roma in the future because of his roots in London.

Gareth Bale is set to be the first man out of Real Madrid this summer with Arsenal target Luka Jovic likely to be another player leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lucas Torreira hopes to leave Arsenal on a permanent basis this summer after being "reborn" during a loan spell in Serie A with Fiorentina.

London Spirit are set to use their first pick in Tuesday's Hundred draft on West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.

Everton face having to cut £50m in costs to avoid Financial Fair Play punishments if they are relegated to the Championship.

The Ricketts family are talking to new investors to strengthen their bid for Chelsea.

Mike Dean has revealed his daughter received death threats after he sent off West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek last season.

Gabriel Ibitoye has set his sights on a return to the England rugby fold after sealing a return to the Premiership with Bristol after a spell playing abroad in Israel and France.

Wimbledon organisers are ready to ban Daniil Medvedev from this summer's tournament because of the possible boost a victory could give to Vladimir Putin's Russian regime.

The head of the ATP has ordered officials to clamp down on player tantrums after "too many dangerous moments" on the men's tennis tour this year.

Scotland face a massive blow ahead of their bid to qualify for November's World Cup with Kieran Tierney unlikely to be available because of injury.