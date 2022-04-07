Erik ten Hag to make Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Ruben Neves transfer target if appointed Man Utd boss - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag will make Ruben Neves one of his No1 transfer targets if he is appointed Manchester United boss.

Barcelona have reportedly bowed out of the race for Antonio Rudiger after securing a new deal with defender Ronald Araujo.

A sensational report in Italy has claimed that Romelu Lukaku "has held video calls" with former club Inter Milan.

Image: Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been in touch with former club Inter Milan

Manchester United are considering a swoop for Rene Meulensteen to assist Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

Chelsea are currently leading the transfer race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

Tottenham are increasingly confident of winning the race for Sam Johnstone this summer.

Barcelona are waiting for Erling Haaland's response to their offer before moving ahead with a deal for Robert Lewandowski, according to reports.

World Cup bosses assured England fans on Wednesday night they will not be ripped off when booking accommodation in Qatar.

Tottenham legend Ossie Ardiles has successfully undergone heart surgery.

DAILY EXPRESS

Newcastle are weighing up a cut-price £8m move for Mainz skipper Moussa Niakhate after moving on from the idea of landing Sven Botman, who is now in advanced talks with AC Milan, according to reports.

Paris Saint-Germain chiefs apparently "regret" their decision to hand blockbuster forward Neymar a contract extension last summer amid the Brazil international's woes this campaign.

THE TIMES

Erik ten Hag wants assurances from Manchester United about the future direction of the club after he emerged as the favourite to become their next manager.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could throw young defender Lino Sousa in at the deep end as the Gunners attempt to cope without first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has brought teenager Alejandro Garnacho into first-team training ahead of the weekend trip to Everton.

Luke Ayling has revealed he wants to spend the rest of his career at Leeds.

Wolves are looking to cut their losses on Patrick Cutrone and make him available for just £4m after spending £16m on the Italian striker three years ago.

DAILY MAIL

Inter and AC Milan could both share a new stadium outside of the city if plans for a new 65,000-seater ground do not progress quickly, according to Rossoneri chief Paolo Scaroni.

Brighton are demanding £5m from Newcastle to release Dan Ashworth from gardening leave so he can take up his position as their sporting director.

Derby still risk a penalty of 15 points next season despite US businessman Chris Kirchner appearing to move closer to a takeover.

Russia will be kicked out of the women's Euros in England this summer following the country's invasion of Ukraine, with confirmation likely at a UEFA meeting next month.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United will make substantial funds available to Erik ten Hag this summer even if the club miss out on the Champions League this season.

Harry Kane, Tottenham and England striker, and his international team-mate, Declan Rice, the West Ham defensive midfielder, are among the most ambitious and costly targets on United's radar and there is an acceptance at the club that either deal could be very difficult to do.

Image: Declan Rice tangles with Philippe Coutinho

John McGinn, the Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder, is another player of interest to United.

Manchester United are still expected to speak to Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino this week, but it is likely to be to tell him that he has not got their managerial job.

The Saudi Super Golf League saga has impacted the 86th Masters, with the Asian Tour's top officials not attending the season's opening major for the first time in many years.

The crisis over transgender inclusion in sport took a major twist on Wednesday when one of British Cycling's most senior officials signed a letter calling for the scrapping of rules that would allow Emily Bridges to race in women's events.

DAILY STAR

Joel Glazer has reportedly overruled the opinion of Manchester United's advisors as he prepares to appoint Erik ten Hag as the club's next manager.

Roman Abramovich has denied begging Hollywood pals to lend him cash after his accounts were frozen in the UK and the EU.

Luke Ayling has revealed he wants to spend the rest of his career at Leeds.

Image: Luke Ayling is mobbed by team-mates after his winner at Wolves

THE GUARDIAN

Erik ten Hag is confident of being offered the position of Manchester United's next permanent manager following the agreement between the Dutchman's camp and the club that Steve McClaren should be appointed as his No 2 if the 51-year-old takes over.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers look set to miss out on Sam Johnstone with Tottenham 'increasingly confident' of winning the race for his signature.

Lowland League chairman Thomas Brown has defended the decision to vote in favour of guest clubs for the upcoming season - as he detailed the huge financial benefit of Rangers and Celtic's presence in the division.

DAILY RECORD

The contract terms Aberdeen offered Andy Considine would have forced the club hero to take a big pay-cut.

Shaun Maloney has revealed he's already been out meeting Hibs transfer targets personally.