Manchester United make shock approach for Everton forward Richarlison - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have made a shock approach for Everton forward Richarlison but face competition from one other club, according to reports.

Antonio Rudiger's potential move to Juventus has hit the rocks over the defender's wage demands.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to cut their losses on Nicolas Pepe this summer having spent a club-record £72m on the winger three years ago.

DAILY MAIL

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has reportedly decided against taking up the chance to be a coach under Erik ten Hag at the club.

Arsenal are closing in on a stunning swoop for former Chelsea star Eden Hazard, according to reports.

Fenerbahce have started the process of terminating Mesut Ozil's contract as the midfielder edges closer to leaving the club.

THE SUN

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly in a straight shootout to sign Leicester City's Youri Tielemans.

Ghana have launched a bid to poach Arsenal's England starlet Eddie Nketiah in time for the World Cup.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is reportedly at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between AC and Inter Milan.

Billionaire businessman Mark Walter has joined Todd Boehly's consortium bidding to take over Chelsea, reports suggest.

Morocco's football chief has vowed to bring Hakim Ziyech back into the national side at all costs in time for the World Cup.

Erling Haaland has reportedly snubbed a move to Manchester United despite the club offering to match his wage demands.

Ousmane Dembele has not reopened contract negotiations with Barcelona, according to reports.

Bernd Leno has opened the door to an Arsenal exit and admitted he feels like he was just "a pawn" in Mikel Arteta's plan.

Carlos Tevez has sparked rumours of a potential transfer to AC Milan after being pictured with manager Stefano Pioli and technical director Paolo Maldini.

DAILY MIRROR

Championship side Hull City are reportedly one of the clubs tracking German World Cup winner Mesut Ozil.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea players fear the current paralysis caused by the sale of the club could see them lose further ground on Manchester City and Liverpool.

West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan is considering suing Qatar over a three-year dispute regarding a charity prize in what could cause more reputational damage for the host country of this year's World Cup.

THE TIMES

Referees in the Premier League and EFL will allow Muslim players observing Ramadan to break their fast during matches after the sun has set.

The Russian president of international boxing has caused a furore after saying he has been given a visa to enter the UK and plans to attend the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

Volkswagen has confirmed that it plans to enter two of its brands, Audi and Porsche, into Formula One from 2026.

There will be an equal number of male and female boxers at the Paris 2024 Olympics for the first time - 124 of each, with seven weight categories for men and six for women.

DAILY RECORD

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has once again been linked with a move to Rangers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi has teased a return from injury ahead of the Hoops meeting with Rangers in the Scottish Cup.