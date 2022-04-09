Robin van Persie lined up as Erik ten Hag assistant at Man Utd - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Erik ten Hag remains in talks with Manchester United with his future unresolved though Robin van Persie is being lined up as a potential coaching assistant at Old Trafford.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea launched an astonishing tirade bemoaning his team-mates after losing away at Premier League strugglers Everton.

Paris Saint-Germain chiefs are said to have become fed up with Brazilian star Neymar both on and off the pitch.

Carlos Tevez is reportedly set to visit Antonio Conte at Tottenham's training ground next week over a potential shock return to the Premier League.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Real Madrid have launched a new charm offensive to snatch Norwegian striker Erling Haaland out of the clutches of Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag gave a frosty response when asked about reports that he is set to be appointed as the next Manchester United boss.

Image: Erik ten Hag is set to be named as the new Manchester United manager

Derby County's prospective new owner has confirmed he wants Wayne Rooney to stay in charge next season.

Gareth Bale has been brought in from the cold at Real Madrid by making his first appearance at the club's Santiago Bernabeu stadium since February 2020 - but was audibly booed by sections of the club's fans.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are eager to lure Everton hitman Richarlison to Old Trafford this summer, according to reports.

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly plans to be "100 percent" involved in the club's transfer business.

Ajax have banned British journalists from attending Manchester United manager target Erik ten Hag's press conference on Saturday.

Juventus want to sign Chelsea star Jorginho this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea have refused to allow on-loan Conor Gallagher to play in the FA Cup semi-final.

Ralf Rangnick has the worst record of any Manchester United manager ever in the Premier League after 1-0 loss at struggling Everton.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea's first black player Paul Canoville has told three of the club's shortlisted bidders that he wants them to do more to tackle anti-black racism if they succeed in taking control.

Fear over sponsors' reaction has discouraged leading women's riders from publicly voicing opposition to controversial transgender guidance, according to one of the lead campaigners calling for cycling to change its rules.

Lewis Hamilton said he felt uncomfortable after members of Formula One's ruling body failed to wear face masks during a drivers' briefing for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.