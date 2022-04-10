Manchester United bid to hire Erik ten Hag could be hijacked by RB Leipzig - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

RB Leipzig are trying to hijack Manchester United's bid to make Erik ten Hag their manager.

Roman Abramovich will attempt to buy Spanish club Valencia once the sale of Chelsea is completed, a rival bidder in the process has claimed.

Image: Man Utd want to finalise the appointment of Erik ten Hag

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek and partner Estelle Bergkamp have welcomed their first child together.

Chelsea are keen on a move for Arsenal wonderkid Khayon Edwards, despite the transfer restrictions hanging over the west London club.

Boris Becker's mum is begging a judge not to send him to prison for hiding millions to avoid paying bankruptcy debts.

DAILY MAIL

Image: Wayne Rooney is facing the prospect of an FA sanction

Wayne Rooney is facing an FA sanction after an extraordinary outburst in which he called for a referee to be 'banned' over a controversial penalty decision.

Ryan Reynolds has pledged to make sure Wrexham AFC great Gareth Davies is able to be at Wembley for his former side's FA Trophy final appearance.

THE SUN

One of Britain's leading children's charities has distanced itself from Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo after he allegedly bruised a young Everton fan.

Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Darwin Nunez has been valued at a whopping £113million by his Benfica boss.

Nascar pair Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer got into a furious fistfight in front of stunned fans at the Martinsville Speedway.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The mother of the Everton fan who was allegedly assaulted at Goodison Park in an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday has spoken out over the Manchester United forward's "shocking" attempt at an apology.

THE TIMES

Erik ten Hag would like to bring Robin van Persie back to Old Trafford as one of his assistant coaches, should he agree to become the next Manchester United manager.

Mako Vunipola faces another month out injured, having suffered an ankle issue in March, meaning he will be unable to play until the back end of the season.

There will be at least one neutral umpire on the pitch for all of England's home Tests this summer after the ICC agreed to begin to move away from the Covid-enforced policy of using home umpires in international matches.