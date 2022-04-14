Erik Ten Hag will make Spurs' Steven Bergwijn his first Man Utd transfer target - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United could end prematurely this summer with Erik ten Hag having made it clear he is not part of his plans and will not suit his style of play.

Some of Manchester City's players have taken to calling Jack Grealish "Peaky Jack" in reference to the hit TV programme Peaky Blinders, following his altercations with Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic.

DAILY MAIL

Kevin de Bruyne will miss Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final trip to Liverpool after injuring himself at Atletico Madrid in midweek. Kyle Walker will miss the Wembley clash.

Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn could become the first signing of the Erik ten Hag revolution at Manchester United after a previous failed attempt to sign him for Ajax.

Image: Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn is a target of Man Utd's

Real Madrid remain confident they will be able to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni despite plenty of Premier League interest, according to reports in Spain.

Former Atletico Madrid star Eduardo Salvio is being hunted by police after allegedly running over his ex-wife in a suburb of Argentina's capital Buenos Aires, where he now plays for Boca Juniors.

Joe Joyce would happily step in and fight Tyson Fury if Dillian Whyte pulls out of their clash later this month, while also revealing he is in talks to take on Joseph Parker later this year.

THE SUN

Kalvin Phillips is hopeful of signing a new deal at Leeds United despite serious interest from Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in a £20m transfer scramble for Norwich defender Max Aarons.

Image: Max Aarons is also on United's radar

Tyrick Mitchell is winning his race to be fit for Crystal Palace's FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

Barcelona are reportedly hesitating over their move for impending Chelsea free agent Antonio Rudiger.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were close to completing a sensational swap deal involving Marcus Rashford and Kylian Mbappe last summer until the France international turned it down according to a report in France.

Image: Marcus Rashford was close to joining PSG last summer

Inter Miami have axed Gonzalo Higuain from their squad after he fell completely out of favour with head coach Phil Neville.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is facing a legal battle with US women's football captain Megan Rapinoe over the logo for his new XFL venture, which Rapinoe claims copies from her TogethXR company.

DAILY MIRROR

Harry Kane is far less likely to become a Manchester United player now that Erik Ten Hag appears to be the Old Trafford club's choice as manager over Mauricio Pochettino.

Nigel Winterburn believes it would now be a "huge disappointment" if Arsenal were to miss out on the Champions League despite having said at the start of the season that they weren't ready for that level.

Image: Mikel Arteta is doing his best to secure Champions League football for Arsenal

Formula 1 team Haas have rejected former title sponsor Uralkali's claim for a £10m refund after being dropped along with driver Nikita Mazepin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

THE GUARDIAN

Emma Raducanu says she has lost all of her toenails ahead of her debut on clay for Great Britain in the Billie Jean Cup against the Czech Republic.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Luke Shaw is unlikely to play again for Manchester United this season after a slower than expected recovery from surgery to remove screws from the leg he broke seven years ago.

Young tennis umpires are living under a reign of fear and are at risk of predatory sexual advances, according to leading figures within the sport who are calling for urgent reform.