Manchester City willing to offer Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland a similar contract to Kevin De Bruyne - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Man City have held more talks over a move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, with the club willing to pay the striker the same basic wage as Kevin De Bruyne, along with lucrative add-ons.

Manchester United have placed a £40m price-tag on unsettled England keeper Dean Henderson.

Image: Erling Haaland scored twice in Borussia Dortmund's 6-1 demolition of Wolfsburg on Saturday

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United will pay some of Dean Henderson's £120k-a-week wages if he leaves Old Trafford on loan next season to reignite his career.

Liverpool are targeting Calvin Ramsay with the Aberdeen right-back wanted as cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney wants to sign ex-Manchester United team-mate Phil Bardsley in the summer if the Rams avoid relegation from the Championship.

Aaron Cresswell is planning for the future while he waits for a new West Ham contract from David Moyes.

The Royal Family are behind a takeover move for struggling Oldham - if the price is right.

Newcastle youngster Elliot Anderson is wanted by Millwall for next season.

Image: Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has made just three appearances this season

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Burnley's 'shocked' stand-in manager Michael Jackson was told Sean Dyche was sacked after being called into the chairman's office when he arrived to take U23s training - and promises there will not be wholesale changes to their style against West Ham.

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed Luka Modric 'will finish his career' at Real Madrid despite his contract running out at the end of the season.

At least 15 Premier League footballers failed drugs tests between 2015 and 2020 - and not one of them was given a ban.

Crystal Palace will battle it out with Tottenham for Peterborough's £15m-rated young defender Ronnie Edwards this summer.

Sean Dyche is still in talks with Burnley over a pay-off over his £15m contract.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has bemoaned the inexperience of his side, suggesting they could be on par with the Premier League's elite if they had 'world-class' stars.

Image: Mikel Arteta says Arsenal could be on par with the Premier League's elite if they had 'world-class' stars.

Lyon launched a cheeky attempt to convince West Ham star Issa Diop to move to the club in the summer prior to their Europa League clash last week.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Burnley wanted to sack Sean Dyche in January - and bring in Steve Bruce.

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has decided his Ajax assistant Mitchell van der Gaag will join him as he pieces together his Old Trafford backroom staff, with Robin van Persie primed for a role.

Monaco's dressing room poked fun at Aurelian Tchouameni after he was linked with a move to Manchester United last year.

Mikel Arteta has hinted Martin Odegaard could be Arsenal's next captain as the Norwegian wore the armband against Southampton.

Newcastle are planning to rival Arsenal this summer in the battle for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal are eyeing 23-year-old Lille winger Edon Zhegrova, who would cost them £11m plus extras.

Barcelona directors plan to speak with Aston Villa loanee Philippe Coutinho's representatives this week in a bid to determine his future

Wolves want to add to their midfield contingent by signing attacking midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon.

Norwich are planning a summer swoop for Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare.

THE OBSERVER

Barcelona will make tickets for European games non-transferrable after a reported 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans entered the venue for their Europa League quarter-final at the Nou Camp.

The lawyers working with more than 75 former rugby league players to take legal action against the Rugby Football League believe that potentially more than 400 players from both codes have died early due to neurological defects from playing the game.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are speaking to the authorities in a bid to help them accommodate their Europa League semi-final tie, but RB Leipzig are said to be content to stick with an onerous schedule of matches which sees them face a Monday evening clash with Borussia Moenchengladbach prior to visiting Glasgow.