Barcelona considering summer moves for Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE DAILY MAIL

Barcelona will do everything they can to sign Robert Lewandowski in the summer - with the Polish star's deal in Germany running out next year.

Image: Robert Lewandowski's Bayern Munich contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023

Married Everton footballer who was arrested on suspicion of child sex offences has his bail extended to the summer after he was suspended by the club last year

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has warned incoming boss Erik ten Hag about the pressure at Old Trafford - and says winning the league is an expectation at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo will receive a bonus of £850,000 following his hat-trick in Manchester United's 3-2 win against Norwich.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Barcelona are considering a €30million swoop for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus during the summer transfer window.

THE SUN

Bayern Munich have ruled out a move for Borussia Dortmund superstar and Chelsea transfer target Erling Haaland.

Arsenal are reportedly set to enter a bidding war with Newcastle for Torino's Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer.

Image: Bayern Munich are said to have ruled out a summer move for Erling Haaland

Newcastle are desperate to win the race to sign Benfica star and Arsenal target Darwin Nunez having reportedly tabled a £50million bid.

Arsenal are in pole position in the bidding war to land Napoli star and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen in the summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool have 'sounded out' Barcelona starlet Gavi over a potential summer transfer switch, with the La Liga side sweating over the teenager's future. The midfielder is yet to renew his contract beyond 2023 and is wanted by practically all of Europe's top clubs.

Manchester City have apparently held a "secret meeting" with Erling Haaland and his representatives over a proposed move to the Etihad Stadium.

Image: Erik ten Hag reportedly wants the Manchester United board to be heavily involved in every single transfer.

Erik ten Hag reportedly wants the Manchester United board to be heavily involved in every single transfer to ensure all previous mistakes are avoided when he takes over this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly targeting Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite.

Newcastle are reportedly planning to return for Ligue 1 goal machine Hugo Ekitike this summer. But the Magpies will face competition from Borussia Dortmund for the £25million-rated striker.

DAILY MIRROR

William Saliba opened the door to extending his stint with Marseille as he appeared to aim a thinly-veiled dig at Arsenal.

River Plate's Enzo Fernandez is not taking any notice of the rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United.

THE DAILY STAR

Piers Morgan has urged Arsenal to try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if the Portuguese superstar is booted out of Manchester United this summer.