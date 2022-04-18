Man City and Erling Haaland representatives agree £500k-per-week deal - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE DAILY MAIL

Manchester City's pursuit of Erling Haaland has taken a significant step forward, with the club agreeing terms with the player's representatives worth more than £500,000 per week.

Image: Man City have moved a step closer to signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

West Ham are monitoring Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as a potential alternative to No 2 Alphonse Areola.

THE TIMES

Manchester United have spoken with the Premier League to express their dissatisfaction at being forced to play three tough, season-defining fixtures in nine days and have voiced their fears that the integrity of the race for the top four has been compromised.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Gerard Pique has been accused of colluding with national football chiefs over a £3.3 million-a-year deal he receives from the Spanish Super Cup's controversial switch to Saudi Arabia.

Manchester United's club debt is set to increase after the club announced they would be undertaking redevelopment of Old Trafford.

THE SUN

Dramatic pictures show Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes' smashed-up Porsche after he was involved in a car crash, with the midfielder forced to hitch a ride with team-mate Juan Mata to training.

Nathan Redmond savaged Arsenal after Southampton's win over the Gunners, telling fans "they're not that good" as he signed autographs.

Leeds forward Raphinha has hinted at a move to Paris Saint-Germain after hanging out with Neymar.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are fuming about having to tackle their rearranged fixture with Chelsea without key personnel after United's clash with the FA Cup finalists - originally due to be played on Sunday May 15 - has been brought forward to next Thursday, April 28.

Villarreal's star striker Gerard Moreno is a doubt for next week's Champions League semi-final against Liverpool after suffering a hamstring problem.

DAILY MIRROR

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish intends to explore bringing Conor Gallagher back to the club next season.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly considering stripping Harry Maguire of the Manchester United captaincy and replacing him with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger at the back.

Image: Erik ten Hag could reportedly strip Harry Maguire of the Man Utd captaincy

THE DAILY STAR

Ralf Rangnick has warned Manchester United they could spend years in the wilderness unless they sort out their recruitment strategy soon.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek says Thomas Tuchel was right to warn him that it's not enough to be big, tall and good looking.

Neymar has hit back at Liverpool cult hero Fabio Aurelio after he claimed the Paris Saint-Germain superstar has "underachieved".