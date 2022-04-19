Tottenham confident of keeping Harry Kane after Man City move for Erling Haaland - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Tottenham Hotspur are confident of keeping Harry Kane after his options for a summer exit were further reduced by Manchester City's move for Erling Haaland.

Image: Harry Kane asked to leave Tottenham last summer

West Ham United are weighing up whether to try to sign Nick Pope as their goalkeeper for next season or to make Alphonse Areola's loan move permanent.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is set to be unavailable for two weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final.

Ruben Dias will be available for Manchester City's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion after a seven-week absence in a timely boost for Pep Guardiola's title-chasing side.

Dean Richards is set to step back from his role as director of rugby at Newcastle Falcons at the end of the season after ten years leading the club.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are being urged not to sign Ajax star Jurrien Timber by Dutch legend Ruud Gullit this summer.

Manchester United are 'interested in signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer'.

Image: Christopher Nkunku will be in demand this summer

Manchester United face a fight to convince RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku to join them this summer if they miss out on the Champions League, according to reports - with a host of other elite clubs interested in the £54m attacker.

Raheem Sterling would spurn the chance of a move to Serie A if AC Milan formalised interest in the Manchester City forward following a prospective takeover from Investcorp.

Interest in Arsenal's on-loan centre back William Saliba is growing, with Diego Simeone a fan of the French international and said to be keen to bring him on board at Atletico Madrid.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are expected to end their interest in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as they believe the Uruguay international wants to join a Champions League club with Brentford's Ivan Toney an alternative target.

THE SUN

Chelsea loanee Emerson Palmieri has revealed he would have "no problem" staying at Lyon beyond the end of the campaign.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham's hopes of winning the Europa League have suffered a setback with David Moyes facing a defensive crisis after Issa Diop suffered an ankle injury that could rule him out for the rest of the season.

SCOTTISH SUN

Managerless Hibs are weighing up a third bid to grab Celtic's highly-regarded coach John Kennedy.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident Southampton can sign Fraser Forster up to a new contract.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs will not be rushed into appointing a long-term successor to Shaun Maloney.