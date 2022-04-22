Man Utd have 'no desire' to extend Paul Pogba contract - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have no desire to extend Paul Pogba's contract and the injured midfielder has now played his last game for the club.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has urged the club to break the bank and bring West Ham star Declan Rice to the Emirates.

Didier Drogba's hopes of becoming the new head of Ivory Coast football look set to be dashed - despite widespread backing by fans.

Manchester United will rest captain Harry Maguire for Saturday's clash with Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta was nicknamed 'Arsene Wenger's son' by the Arsenal squad, his former team-mate Emmanuel Frimpong has revealed.

Manchester United youngsters Alejandro Garnacho, Alvaro Fernandez and Shola Shoretire were thrown into the mix of first-team training ahead of Saturday's clash with top-four rivals Arsenal.

THE GUARDIAN

Declan Rice has turned down a third offer of a new contract from West Ham and is open to a summer transfer. The terms would have made him the best-paid player in the club's history at about £200,000 a week.

DAILY MAIL

The Premier League's top clubs want football's strict post-Brexit rules eased to prevent the game's top overseas youngsters becoming too expensive to bring to England.

Todd Boehly's consortium have grown very confident they will win the fight to buy Chelsea, according to reports.

West Ham are facing a defensive injury crisis ahead of their trip to Chelsea on Sunday - with three centre-halves being ruled out through injury.

Derby County's administrators will charge the club an estimated £2m for their services prompting a furious reaction from Rams fans.

The intrigue and plotting behind the scenes of Spanish football has been laid bare - again - after a conversation between two of the country's legendary players, Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique, was leaked.

DAILY MIRROR

Ajax have made a last-ditch attempt to stop Erik ten Hag from taking Mitchell van der Gaag with him to Manchester United by offering him the chance to be named the Dutchman's successor.

Arsenal's decision to keep hold of William Saliba this summer could pave the way for Eric Bailly's exit from Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford has decided to remain at Manchester United following the club's decision to appoint Erik ten Hag as their next manager.

Manchester United and Chelsea target Declan Rice is 'open' to a transfer after rebuffing a new contract offer from West Ham - but a summer move remains unlikely.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has put his players into four groups, including "underperformers" as he plots his Old Trafford overhaul, according to reports.

THE TIMES

Eddie Nketiah is weighing up offers from Crystal Palace and Borussia Monchengladbach despite Arsenal having not given up hope of the striker signing a new deal.

The Football Association's board is expected to discuss the issue of conflicts of interest next week following disclosures that the Premier League's interim chairman Peter McCormick's law firm carries out club takeover checks for the league.

Erik ten Hag will be given more than £120 million to spend on revitalising the Manchester United squad next season.

DAILY RECORD

Cameron Carter-Vickers is in 'advanced talks' over a permanent move to Celtic, according to a report in the US.