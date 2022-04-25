Man Utd: Paul Pogba sends final message to team-mates ahead of expected departure - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Paul Pogba has played his last game for Manchester United - and also appears to have sent his final message to the squad group chat on WhatsApp.

Kylian Mbappe is set to reveal his future after the Ligue 1 season ends on May 21.

Erik ten Hag will hold one-on-one meetings with his new Manchester United players to get a head-start on the major overhaul he faces.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has seemingly been handed a huge injury boost with midfielder Thomas Partey edging towards a return.

Barcelona are reportedly open to letting Frenkie de Jong leave the club in the summer as incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag plots a move for the midfielder.

Arsenal stopped Brazilian media asking technical director Edu about the club's interest in Gabriel Jesus, according to reports in the South American country.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has said he "hopes" Serge Gnabry stays at the Allianz Arena amid suggestions the German international is looking to leave.

THE GUARDIAN

Real Madrid are close to signing Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer after reaching a verbal agreement with the Chelsea defender over a lucrative four-year contract.

THE TIMES

Manchester United's players are losing faith in Ralf Rangnick as they prepare to work under Erik ten Hag next season - and some fear the Dutchman will not be strong enough to lift the club.

The Premier League has been warned by the government that it must agree a deal to deliver hundreds of millions of pounds more to the lower leagues or face the prospect of being forced to by legislation.

Liverpool have held discussions with cryptocurrency companies as they test the strength of the market before agreeing a new shirt sponsorship deal.

Frank Lampard could face an FA charge for comments about Everton's penalty claim in the Merseyside derby which prompted the club to contact the referees' body over why the incident was not reviewed in greater detail.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham could be spared the prospect of a battle with Real Madrid for the services of Mauricio Pochettino ahead of next season, according to reports.

Arsenal have received a potential boost in their summer search for attacking reinforcements in the form of Marcus Thuram's availability.

Manchester United transfer chief John Murtough has reportedly informed Andreas Pereira that he has a future at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United will sign three new players during the summer transfer window as opposed to the 10 new players Ralf Rangnick suggested they needed, a new report claims.

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing PSG forward Angel Di Maria in the summer when his contract expires.

Jules Kounde has paved the way for a move to Chelsea this summer by telling Sevilla he remains determined to leave the Spanish club.

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia is ready to risk Ryder Cup exile and play in the first Saudi rebel series event in London.

THE SUN

Wales chiefs will discuss Robert Page's future at a council meeting this week.

Erling Haaland reportedly jetted to Monaco on Sunday to meet with agent Mino Raiola.

Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for record signing Nicolas Pepe as they look to generate funds for another summer spending spree.

Chelsea are one of five clubs interested in signing Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, French media claim.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have reportedly held talks with Tottenham over a glamour pre-season friendly game at Ibrox.

Rangers are set to consider offers for Josh McPake this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has revealed he needs to sign "four or five good players" in the summer transfer window if the Dons want to be competitive next season.