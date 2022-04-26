Man Utd transfer news: Erik ten Hag to bring £35m-rated Sebastien Haller to Old Trafford - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could bring £35m Ajax goal machine Sebastien Haller with him to Old Trafford.

Tottenham are looking to appoint a No 2 to managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

Image: Sebastien Haller could be set to follow Erik ten Hag to Manchester United from Ajax

Manchester United are set to miss out on Peterborough wonderkid Ronnie Edwards despite Sir Alex Ferguson advising a transfer last year.

Pau Torres has received interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea as the Premier League sides prepare to activate his £50m release clause in the summer.

Brentford will pay Peterborough another £1m for avoiding relegation as part of their Ivan Toney transfer deal.

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to seal a move for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Barcelona have reportedly ended their pursuit of Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes after concluding that they cannot afford him.

Manchester United have received a major transfer boost in their bid to sign Benfica star Darwin Nunez in the summer.

Image: Manchester United are reportedly interested in Benfica forward Darwin Nunez

DAILY STAR

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly pushing for a return to Inter Milan this summer but must halve his mega-money wages if he is to secure his San Siro homecoming.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Erik ten Hag is set to start pre-season with Donny van de Beek in his Manchester United squad following the Holland midfielder's loan at Everton.

The bidders for Chelsea have been invited to Stamford Bridge to make a final pitch to be selected as the club's preferred buyer.

Wolves will prioritise the signing of a new centre-forward this summer, and are set to move for Valencia's Goncalo Guedes.

Paris Saint-Germain are increasingly hopeful of persuading Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract following talks with his mother in Doha last week.

Image: Kylian Mbappe's PSG contract expires at the end of the season

Liverpool's equality chief has blamed coronavirus lockdowns for a "huge increase" in bigotry among football fans, saying: "I think people have forgotten how to behave."

THE INDEPENDENT

Jorginho's agent has insisted the Chelsea midfielder will "100 per cent stay in London" this summer amid speculation the Italy international could join Juventus.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool could hijack Manchester United's attempts to bring Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to the Premier League as the Merseysiders have reportedly made initial contact with the ace's entourage.

Manchester United are reportedly 'monitoring' Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo ahead of the impending rebuild under Erik ten Hag.

Newcastle are plotting a £30m summer move for Tottenham hard man Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Antonio Conte and his representatives have already proposed a "plan" to Paris Saint-Germain if the Italian were to become the club's next manager, according to reports.

Arsenal's search for a striker has led them to Gabriel Jesus and a £35m bid is set to be tabled for Manchester City's Brazilian frontman in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Image: Arsenal are said to be keen on Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea have asked to be kept informed on in-demand German defender Amos Pieper.

DAILY MAIL

Merseyside police are investigating reports of criminal damage caused in the away end at Anfield on Sunday, after Liverpool defeated rivals Everton 2-0.

Steve Bruce has demanded West Brom players live within an hour's drive of the training ground and will extend the rule to potential new signings.

Real Madrid outcast Isco is on the verge of completing a move to Real Betis this summer and will become the team's highest-paid player in history.

Brennan Johnson is a summer target for Leeds if they stay in the Premier League and Nottingham Forest miss out on promotion.

Image: Brennan Johnson has been one of the stars of the Championship season

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic will get Sweden's best left-back if they land Mohanad Jeahze - according to team-mate Darijan Bojanic.

St Mirren are close to sealing a deal to sign goalkeeper Trevor Carson from Dundee United.

DAILY RECORD

Hearts are planning a summer training camp in southern Spain as part of their preparations for next season.

THE TIMES

Emma Raducanu is considering appointing a coaching team led by the esteemed Italian Riccardo Piatti after suddenly ending her five-month partnership with Torben Beltz.

County cricket reforms are increasingly likely to include a reduction in the number of championship matches from next season after a proposal received the backing of players.