Wayne Rooney: Burnley place Derby manager top of their shortlist to replace Sean Dyche - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Wayne Rooney is top of the list of candidates to become Burnley boss, and the current Derby manager will be tempted to take the Turf Moor job even if interim chief Mike Jackson fails to keep the Clarets in the Premier League.

Manchester United face competition from Borussia Dortmund in pursuit of Sebastien Haller.

Harry Maguire could have played his last game this season after suffering a knee injury.

Cameron Brannagan is the subject of a five-way transfer battle from Championship clubs Sheffield United, QPR, Stoke, Preston and Blackpool.

Image: Wayne Rooney is currently in charge of Derby but could be a target for Burnley

DAILY MAIL

Sadio Mane has revealed Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson convinced Jurgen Klopp to change the club's training schedule this month in order to accommodate players observing Ramadan.

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has insisted Erik ten Hag needs to get in control of the club if he wants to bring back the glory days, after his appointment was announced last week.

Ederson's role in Real Madrid's second goal against Manchester City during their Champions League semi-final has been criticised by a goalkeeping analyst as 'uncharacteristically weak'.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Erik ten Hag is set to start pre-season with Donny van de Beek in his Manchester United squad following the Netherlands midfielder's loan at Everton.

Image: Donny van de Beek is set to return to Man Utd under his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag

Leicester Tigers have won the race to land England and Lions player Anthony Watson from Bath.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi's home near Valencia was robbed on Sunday night with goods stolen worth a value of nearly €1m.

Arsenal are set to hold imminent talks with William Saliba's agent, who conceded it is still unclear what plans the north London club have for him.

THE TIMES

Momentum is building for two-legged Champions League semi-finals to be scrapped, with leading European clubs backing a plan to play the semis and the final over a single week in one city.

Thomas Tuchel has declared his commitment to Chelsea after members of his squad feared the club's takeover saga could put their head coach's future in doubt.

Image: Thomas Tuchel looks set to stay at Chelsea into next season

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be forced to bring a number of young players into the squad for the match against Chelsea on Thursday night with up to seven senior players out injured.

THE GUARDIAN

Rob Key has locked in his first major policy decision as director of England men's cricket after formally advertising for two new head coaches, separated by way of Test and white-ball formats.

A senior Ukrainian tennis official has told his sport's governing bodies they will be "playing on the side of the monster" if they take action against Wimbledon and the LTA for banning Russian and Belarusian players from this summer's events.

Members of the DP World Tour who play in the $25m Saudi Arabian-backed event in Hertfordshire in June are likely to face penalties amid a growing sense permission will not be granted to those looking to tee up at the Centurion Club.

Bianca Williams, the innocent athlete stopped and searched by the Metropolitan Police, has criticised a "culture of racism" within the force as it was announced five officers will face a gross misconduct hearing over the incident.

DAILY STAR

Roma have slapped a £67m price tag on Tammy Abraham, with Arsenal reportedly interested in the striker.

Image: Tammy Abraham has enjoyed a fine debut season in Italy with Roma

DAILY RECORD

Tam Courts has admitted Dundee United are yet to offer a deal to any upcoming free agents including Livingston winger Alan Forrest.

SCOTTISH SUN

Phillip Cocu has become the latest big name to declare his interest in the vacant Hibernian job and now hopes to meet with the club to discuss the matter further.