Ruben Neves valued at £100m by Wolves amid Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham interest - Paper Talk

The group led by US tycoon Todd Boehly are leading the race to buy Chelsea, according to rivals.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage says the club have slapped a £100m price tag on Ruben Neves amid rumoured interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Tammy Abraham has refused to rule out a return to England amid rumours linking him with a switch to Arsenal.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been slapped with £8k fines by UEFA after Atletico boss Diego Simeone was pelted by fans at Old Trafford and the Reds caused a delay in their kick-off against Benfica.

AC Milan are the latest club set to be taken over by billionaire Arab owners.

Martin Atkinson and Jonathan Moss, two experienced Premier League referees, will retire at the end of this season.

Rob Key has signalled an end to England's rest and rotation policy after admitting that the Test team are "a long, long way away" from Australia's level.

Fewer than half of cricket fans believe the sport has a problem with racism despite the major furore in recent months sparked by the Azeem Rafiq case, according to a new survey.

Jurgen Klopp committing to a new contract that will extend his stay as Liverpool manager to 2026 could convince star players Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to agree fresh deals of their own this summer.

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their hopes of signing Frenkie de Jong this summer after Barcelona's former boss Ronald Koeman poured cold water over suggestions the club will cash in on the Dutch midfielder this summer.

Manchester City are hopeful Kyle Walker will be available for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid next week.

Ralf Rangnick won't speak to his Manchester United successor Erik ten Hag until mid-May.

Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay has admitted "it's good" to be linked with a summer transfer to Liverpool.

St Pauli could yet battle Hearts and Aberdeen to land Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan this summer.

St Mirren will sign Trevor Carson from Dundee United this summer for a nominal fee and is poised to reunite with his former Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson.

The Northern Ireland international is poised to reunite with manager Stephen Robinson when the new season kicks off.

Calum Butcher may have kicked his last ball for Dundee United as Tam Courts revealed the midfielder won't play for the club again this season.

Hundreds of Rangers fans have been heard singing a banned sectarian song on the streets of Leipzig ahead of the Europa League semi-final.