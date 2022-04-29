Vincent Kompany in contention to takeover at Burnley after Sean Dyche sacking - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Vincent Kompany has emerged as a contender to become the next permanent manager of Burnley.

Image: Vincent Kompany is currently in charge of Belgian club Anderlecht

Manchester United are searching for a new figure to handle transfer negotiations after Matt Judge resigned ahead of this summer's window in order to pursue a fresh challenge in the latest structural changes at the club.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are looking at alternatives to Mauricio Pochettino should Antonio Conte leave, with Graham Potter and Roberto Mancini among the names set to be considered.

Chelsea right-back Reece James is reportedly drawing attention from Real Madrid after impressing the Spanish club in their recent Champions League meeting.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle have all made enquiries about Paulo Dybala. Tottenham have long been in discussions with the Argentine's representatives.

Barcelona have held a summit with agent Jorge Mendes to discuss the future of three players - Adama Traore, Francisco Trincao and Nico Gonzalez.

THE TIMES

There is growing confidence UEFA will be persuaded to drop plans to award two Champions League places based on historic performance from 2024 with fears it would lead to six Premier League clubs regularly in the competition.

DAILY STAR

Image: Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Arsenal

Arsenal have reportedly set aside £45m for out-of-sorts Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as the Gunners prepare an overhaul of their attack in the summer transfer window.

DAILY EXPRESS

Christian Eriksen has been school hunting in Chiswick as the Brentford playmaker makes a big decision over his future.

Barcelona could attempt to save Romelu Lukaku from his disastrous Chelsea return this summer as Xavi Hernandez eyes more attacking reinforcements at the Nou Camp.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new central midfielder this summer, according to reports.

Manchester United's hopes of signing Kalvin Phillips have reportedly been given a boost as the Leeds midfielder is set to switch agents in a bid to secure an Elland Road exit.

THE SUN

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted he will not be leaving the club and neither will Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester United "isn't the place to go" for wanted West Ham man Declan Rice, says Hammers hero Anton Ferdinand.

Chelsea loanee Armando Broja could be the man to solve West Ham's striker shortage, says Hammers hero Anton Ferdinand.

DAILY RECORD

Austria Vienna look to have given up the chase to land Eric Martel on a permanent deal amid interest from Rangers.

Napoli are the latest side to make their move for Scotland international Aaron Hickey.

Jack Ross is being considered by Dundee chiefs as a potential replacement for Mark McGhee if they fail to beat the drop.