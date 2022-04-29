Pep Guardiola agrees in principle to Manchester City contract extension until 2025 - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Pep Guardiola has agreed in principle an extended deal that will keep him at the Etihad until 2025.

James Ward-Prowse is the man Erik ten Hag wants to boss Manchester United's new midfield, but will face competition from Manchester City.

Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have been given lifelines by new Manchester United chief Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea fear Mason Mount could be lured away by Liverpool or Manchester City taking advantage of the club's ownership crisis.

THE EXPRESS ON SUNDAY

Manchester City chiefs believe the transfer of Erling Haaland is a done deal, according to reports in Spain.

Image: Frenkie de Jong is reportedly wanted by Manchester United

Barcelona are interested in Manchester United pair Anthony Elanga and Scott McTominay as part of a potential swap deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

Manchester United have reportedly made a bid of £67m for Benfica's Darwin Nunez.

Arsenal are offering Nicolas Pepe to Premier League rivals in a bid to get the £72m winger off their books.

Manchester United's hopes of signing Kalvin Phillips have reportedly been given a boost as the Leeds midfielder is set to switch agents in a bid to secure an Elland Road exit.

THE STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester United and Manchester City have joined the race to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton this summer.

Anthony Martial must take a big hit on money owed to him by Manchester United in order to leave this summer.

THE SUNDAY MIRROR

Erik ten Hag wants to sign Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia for Manchester United, with a fee of £20m thought to be enough to complete the transfer.

Ten Hag also wants a new right-back to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but United fear they have failed to hijack Bayern Munich's signing of Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Norwich boss Dean Smith will keep his job despite relegation from the Premier League, but there are question marks over the futures of othesr at the club, including sporting director Stuart Webber.

THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke has revealed how close Erling Haaland was to signing for Manchester United in January 2020.

Ousmane Dembele is weighing up leaving Barcelona for a £270,000-a-week deal at Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in Spain.