Man Utd offer Inter Milan £42m plus Anthony Martial for Lautaro Martinez - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have offered Inter Milan a fee of £42m and Anthony Martial in order to land Lautaro Martinez, according to reports.

Image: Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez could be on the move

Manchester United sent a senior scout to watch Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves on Saturday.

Edinson Cavani was fuming with Manchester United after the late signing of Cristiano Ronaldo as they promised he would be the main striker at Old Trafford, according to reports.

Image: Anthony Martial has struggled at Sevilla

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United's players will perform a lap of appreciation following their game against Brentford on Monday evening despite being aware it could lead to a torrent of abuse from supporters given what has been a hugely disappointing season for the club.

THE SUN

Juventus are reportedly lining up a move for Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Paris Saint-Germain have drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports.

The FA are set to investigate Richarlison after the Everton forward chucked a lit flare into the Goodison Park crowd after his match-winning goal against Chelsea.

Blackburn Rovers are putting lifelong fan and former player Gareth Ainsworth on their shortlist to replace Tony Mowbray.

Bayern Munich players have been criticised for going on holiday to Ibiza straight after being thrashed 3-1 by Mainz.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea's team and staff had their sleep disturbed by Everton fans letting off fireworks outside the hotel in the early hours on Sunday morning ahead of the Blues' defeat at Goodison Park.

DAILY MAIL

Youri Tielemans has reportedly set his heart on a move to Spain despite interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham.