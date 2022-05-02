Liverpool and Man Utd target Aurelien Tchouameni will cost £60m from Monaco this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool, Manchester United and other interested parties across Europe have been told that Aurelien Tchouameni will cost just short of £60m if he is to leave Monaco in the summer.

Image: France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is reportedly a target for Liverpool and Manchester United this summer

Juventus have conceded they will not be able to compete with Manchester United for the signature of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports in Italy.

Memphis Depay has rejected talk that he wants to return to the Premier League and leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

THE TIMES

Ajax have indicated that they plan to resurrect their interest in Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn after he admitted he was open to leaving the club this summer because of a lack of consistent playing time.

Image: Steven Bergwijn's last Spurs start came on January 23 at Chelsea

DAILY STAR

Kalvin Phillips faces an anxious wait to see whether Leeds United will offer him a new contract, with owner Andrea Radrizzani not prepared to talk deals until June by when their Premier League future will have been decided.

THE SUN

Arsenal have been told striker Victor Osimhen will cost them no less than £100m by Napoli.

Image: Victor Osimhen has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Napoli this season

Armando Broja's impressive season at Southampton has alerted Napoli to a potential move for the player on loan from Chelsea.

Paul Dummett is set to turn down the chance to become a free agent this summer and follow Fabian Schar in signing a new deal with Newcastle United.

West Ham team-mates have been winding up England midfielder Declan Rice about his inflated price tag as Premier League rivals queue up to sign him.

Tottenham, Leeds United and Fulham are considering a move for Derby County's teenage winger Malcolm Ebiowei, whose contract expires at the end of the month.

DAILY MAIL

Valencia have denied reports that they have agreed a deal to sell midfielder Carlos Soler to Barcelona for £17m and insist they are in talks with him over a new contract.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League clubs will soon receive safety guidance over a crackdown on flares after a surge in their usage, with fears someone could lose a limb or face having a digit removed due to their "explosive power".

Image: Richarlison celebrates with a blue flare after scoring Everton's winner against Chelsea on Sunday

Mark Cavendish is set to miss out on a chance to break Eddy Merckx's Tour de France stage victories record this summer after being handed a leading role by his Quick Step team at the Giro D'Italia.

THE GUARDIAN

Modern pentathlon chiefs have opted to ignore opposition to the introduction of obstacle racing as the sport's fifth event - replacing equestrianism - and aim to have it approved in time for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

DAILY RECORD

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn is set to take over as Falkirk manager with an ambitious five-year plan in place to return to the Premiership.