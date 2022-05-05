West Ham want to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

West Ham are planning a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer following his loan spell at Southampton.

Image: Southampton's Armando Broja in action during an English Premier League match against Leeds United

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United's scouting department have been working around the clock and around the globe in order to prepare for the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag.

Victor Osimhen has reportedly disclosed that he'd be willing to join Arsenal over Manchester United and Newcastle this summer.

Image: Victor Osimhen

Claudio Ranieri looked visibly emotional as Roma and Leicester City fans gave him a standing ovation during their Europa Conference League semi-final second leg on Thursday.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have reportedly 'accepted' that handing a three-year contract to Eric Bailly was a 'mistake', as the defender nears an exit from the club.

Sunderland's ownership group has been offered £42m to sell the club.

A World Cup legal dispute flared on Thursday with Chile challenging Ecuador's place at the finals tournament over an alleged ineligible player.

Image: Manchester United's Eric Bailly during their Champions League group game against Atalanta on November 2 2021

DAILY STAR

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have reportedly told their team-mates they will be leaving Old Trafford in this summer's transfer window.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City's agonising Champions League exit to Real Madrid has strengthened Pep Guardiola's resolve to deliver the club the iconic trophy.

Image: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final, First Leg, at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are hoping to thrash out a bumper new deal for teenage star Alex Lowry next week.

THE TIMES

Boris Becker is likely to be deported after he is released from prison, Home Office sources have confirmed.