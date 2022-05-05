Chelsea forward Armando Broja is a target for West Ham after his successful loan at Southampton - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

West Ham are planning a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer following his loan spell at Southampton.

Manchester City want at least three high-profile signings this summer, with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong a potential addition to go with chief striker target Erling Haaland and the already-signed Julian Alvarez.

DAILY EXPRESS

Kylian Mbappe is close to snubbing the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool by signing a two-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Manchester United's scouting department have been working around the clock and around the globe in order to prepare for the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag.

Victor Osimhen has reportedly disclosed that he'd be willing to join Arsenal over Manchester United and Newcastle this summer.

Iconic Italian football manager Claudio Ranieri looked visibly emotional as Roma and Leicester City fans gave him a standing ovation during their Europa Conference League semi-final second leg on Thursday.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City are planning to refresh their squad this summer with optimism growing that Pep Guardiola will sign a new contract to stay on long-term as manager.

Todd Boehly's consortium is poised to sign its first contract in the takeover of Chelsea later on Friday to be advanced for government and Premier League approval ahead of an official sale.

UK Athletics are in talks to leave the London Stadium, opening the door for West Ham to transform their home ground into a full-time football venue but raising major questions about the legacy of 2012 London Olympic Games.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have reportedly 'accepted' that handing a three-year contract to Eric Bailly was a 'mistake', as the defender nears an exit from the club.

A World Cup legal dispute flared on Thursday with Chile challenging Ecuador's place at the finals tournament over an alleged ineligible player.

Leeds United face a huge exodus this summer if they are relegated, with the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha and Patrick Bamford available for cut-price fees because of clauses in their contracts.

Edinson Cavani has revealed he would have left Manchester United last summer if he had known Cristiano Ronaldo was joining the club.

Sunderland's ownership group has been offered £42m to sell the club but are split over the bid fronted by former suitor William Storey.

Refereeing body PGMOL is to spend around £500,000 per year on 12 roles dedicated to improving standards, with retiring Premier League referees Martin Atkinson and Jon Moss set to take two of them.

Mark Clattenburg says football matches should be restricted to 60 minutes, but with a stop-clock to stamp out the scourge of time-wasting.

Big-hitting New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, now head coach of the IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders, is on the ECB's wishlist to become England's white-ball cricket coach

DAILY STAR

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have reportedly told their team-mates they will be leaving Old Trafford in this summer's transfer window.

DAILY MIRROR

Patrice Evra has claimed that a number of West Ham players said that they would refuse to shower with a gay team-mate during his brief time at the club in 2018.

Manchester City's agonising Champions League exit to Real Madrid has strengthened Pep Guardiola's resolve to deliver the club the iconic trophy.

Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for as many as eight players this summer including Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso and Davinson Sanchez.

Marseille supporters staged a protest against UEFA before their Europa Conference League clash with Feyenoord, unveiling a "UEFA Mafia" logo across an entire stand after part of the Stade Velodrome was closed for the match. There was also trouble outside the stadium with local police having to use tear gas on fans.

THE GUARDIAN

A new book claims Phil Mickelson's gambling debts between 2010 and 2014 totalled $40m with the figure unearthed by federal auditors investigating his role in an insider trading scheme.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are hoping to thrash out a bumper new deal for teenage star Alex Lowry next week.

DAILY RECORD

Hibernian face competition from League Two side Salford City if they decide to go with Michael Appleton as their next manager.

THE TIMES

Boris Becker is likely to be deported after he is released from prison, Home Office sources have confirmed.